Controversial plan to close Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth will cost nearly £1m

Controversial plans to close Bell’s Sports Centre and end indoor bowling in Perth will cost nearly £1 million.

Perth and Kinross Council is asking elected members to approve a proposal to shut the North Inch facility from August 31.

The highly disputed plan will see gym equipment moved from the flooded Bell’s to the Dewars Centre where it will replace the only indoor bowling carpet in the city.

The proposal has left the bowling community outraged with older players and players with disabilities saying the move will leave them without a sport or social interaction.

Earlier this year, the vice-chairman of Live Active Leisure (LAL), which runs the council’s leisure facilities, resigned from the organisation over the treatment of the bowling club.

The move could also spell the end of the UK’s biggest volleyball tournament which has been held at the North Inch for almost 40 years.

Future of court-based sports in limbo

The report by David Littlejohn, strategic lead for economy, development and planning at Perth and Kinross Council, estimates the move will cost LAL £900,000.

He wrote: “On February 8 2024 following consideration of the independent options

appraisal on reinstatement of Bell’s, the LAL board approved a decision in

principle not to re-instate and to re-locate Bell’s services to Dewars Centre.

“The total cost is estimated at £900,000 including purchase of new gym

equipment and modifications to Dewars, to be met from LAL’s general

reserves.”

The plan also leaves the future of other court-based sports in limbo with the suggestion they would be relocated to other Perth city venues “where possible”.

In a further headache for council, the sports centre was given listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) last month meaning the dome structure at the centre of the facility will need to be preserved.

To fully reinstate Bell’s it is estimated it would cost £2m, including £600,000 to address RAAC.

Councillors urged to reject plan

Dave Munro, director of the Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament, urged councillors to reject the report when it comes before them on Thursday May 15.

His two-day competition will attract more than 1000 visitors, including 142 teams, to the city later this month.

“We should recognise the vision of those who decided to build the sports centre in its current location and we should not lightly give up that vision,” said David.

“The Inch will still be there to be appreciated but its focal point and possibly the beating heart of all indoor local sports will have gone unless we act now.

“There has been no consultation with the general population nor the sporting population.

“I find that incredible and worrying.”

The sports centre was flooded in October after the floodgates remained open during widespread storms.

A campaign to Protect Perth Leisure

The report comes as Perth and Kinross Council look to consolidate Bell’s, Dewars and Perth Leisure Pool into one new facility.

A proposal which did not feature curling, leisure swimming or bowling was rejected by councillors in January, with council officials told to come back with a new plan in August.

The Courier is campaigning to Protect Perth Leisure and build an ambitious facility which will secure a future for all sports in Perth that are currently on offer.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said financial pressures and player numbers were behind the overall leisure centre plans.

“The decision to consolidate existing leisure facilities in Perth into a new, single purpose-built facility was taken in light of cost pressures, changing customer demand and energy efficiency obligations,” they said.