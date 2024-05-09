Council plan to breathe £5m of new life into Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council plan to breathe £5m of new life into Perth city centre

Bosses say the three projects could bring more people into Perth city centre and boost the economy

By Morag Lindsay
Row of empty properties with To Let signs in Perth city centre
The city centre investment plan could transform at least one empty unit opposite the new Perth Museum. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Three Perth projects are set to share in a £5 million windfall aimed at bringing more people into the city centre.

The Lower City Mills, the former tourist information centre on the High Street and an empty property opposite the new Perth Museum are all being targeted for new funding.

Council bosses want to spend £3m on the Lower City Mills to create a visitor attraction with lettable office space.

Another £1.5m is earmarked for a former foundry in South St John’s Place. The plan is to turn the long-vacant building into “The Ironworks” – an exhibition and work space for local makers.

And a further £500,000 could be used to re-purpose the VisitScotland iCentre into a showcase for Perthshire food and drink.

Lower city mills exterior, Perth
Lower City Mills.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council was awarded £5m to invest in the city in the Westminster spring budget.

But the clock is now ticking on all three schemes.

The VisitScotland centre in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The VisitScotland base in Perth city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has to agree to the plans before the money is released.

Bids have to be submitted by June 3.

And the council also has to demonstrate that it can deliver all three projects by March 2026.

Councillors will be asked to approve the three proposals and trigger a two-week consultation process next week.

Historic mill is jewel in Perth city centre crown

A previous bid to turn the A-listed Lower City Mills into a tourist attraction was scrapped late last year.

The new plan is to repair the historic fabric of the 200 year-old building – one of the few
surviving examples of an almost intact urban mill in the UK – and to restore the internal machinery and offer training in traditional skills.

Lower city mills interior, showing old timber and mill machinery
Inside the Lower City Mills in Perth city centre. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

It’s hoped this could attract 12,000 visitors a year.

The upper floors would continue to be used as office space.

Ultimately project leaders would like to re-power the mill and re-expose the lade along Mill Street. But that could cost another £1m, and could not be completed by 2026.

Foundry plan could trigger investment in Perth city centre

The £1.5m Ironworks project would be a stone’s throw from the new Perth Museum.

The former foundry at 12 South St Johns Place has lain empty for some time.

The idea is to create an exhibition space, with room for makers, studios, workshops and microbusinesses.

Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum bosses said they intended it to help regenerate the city centre: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Councillors will be told the project could also act as a catalyst for neighbouring property owners to invest.

A report by economic development manager Anna Day and head of planning David Littlejohn states it would cost around £1.2m to buy and fit out the building.

But the pair say it could also generate £250,000 in income and attract 10,000 visitors a year.

Space for Perthshire food and drink to shine

The third plan is to re-energise the VisitScotland iCentre on the High Street into a shop window for Perthshire food and drink.

It comes after VisitScotland announced it was closing its tourist information centre in Perth. The Pitlochry, St Andrews, Aberfoyle and Stirling bases are also being axed.

The property is owned by the council.

Perth VisitScotland information centre on High Street
The tourist information centre could be tranfsormed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The plan is to safeguard the provision of visitor information provision in Perth.

But it would also be a place where producers could market and sell Perthshire products direct to shoppers.

Food and drink events could also be held there, encouraging evening activity on the high street.

£5m is ‘unexpected bonus’

In addition to submitting bids by the start of June, the council has to demonstrate that it can deliver all three projects by March 2026.

A report to next Wednesday’s meeting of the full Perth and Kinross Council makes clear this is “an extraordinarily short timeframe”.

It goes on: “The award of £5 million is an unexpected bonus, following previous unsuccessful bids to the Levelling Up Fund.

“It has, however, been challenging to identify and assess projects that can be delivered within a very tight timescale, and which also deliver real benefit to Perth and Kinross.

“In celebrating the area’s heritage, its crafts tradition and its world-class food and drink producers, officers believe the selected projects will make a significant contribution to Perth’s ongoing regeneration, and the area’s economic prosperity.”

Conversation