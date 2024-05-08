OAP to lose ‘oasis in heart of Perth’ after neighbour wins trees dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

OAP to lose ‘oasis in heart of Perth’ after neighbour wins trees dispute

The neighbour claimed one of the trees was a 'danger to life'.

By Stephen Eighteen
Trees at Viewfield House, Balgowan Road, Letham, Perth
The trees on Balgowan Road in Letham have to go after a failed appeal. Image: Google Street

An elderly man is to lose his “oasis in the heart of Perth” after a neighbour won a planning dispute over a high hedge.

Perth and Kinross Council ordered Morris Butchart, 80, to remove 11 trees from the eastern boundary of his home in Viewfield House, Letham.

The high hedge order was imposed because the trees were “adversely affecting the reasonable enjoyment” of the neighbours and applicants on Balgowan Road.

Mr Butchart lodged an appeal to retain his “orchard”.

But this has been dismissed by a Scottish Government reporter, who felt his focus was on “irrelevant” matters regarding his neighbours.

Perth homeowner’s ‘irrelevant’ claims about neighbours

“I cannot take them into account,” said David Buylla’s decision notice.

The reporter then listed Mr Butchart’s claims about his neighbours.

The entrance to Viewfield House on Balgowan Road, Perth.
The entrance to Viewfield House on Balgowan Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View

“These include: allegations that the applicant is directing rainwater drainage over the boundary wall and into the appellant’s garden,” he wrote.

“Unsympathetic removal of branches from T10 [one of the trees] by the applicant including branches that were not overhanging the boundary.

“And an allegation that the applicant has added extensions to their property without planning permission.”

‘We have tried to work with you,’ says Letham woman

An appeal document reveals details of a letter sent to Mr Butchart by neighbour Louise McQueen in June 2023.

She claimed the trees “are dangerous and getting out of control”, with a large tree “deemed a danger to life”.

Ms McQueen, who has lived in the property for 18 years, wrote: “Limbs have fell off, damaging our property on numerous occasions.

“We have spent thousands having overhanging limbs removed.”

She added that the height of the trees made it “unpleasant” to sit in her garden.

A hedge at Viewfield House, Balgowan Road, Perth
The hedge has to be removed from the eastern edge of Viewfield House. Image: Google Street View

Addressing Mr Butchart directly, the letter continued: “These are your trees and your responsibility to keep maintained.

“We have tried to work with you over the years to come to some agreement to split the cost of getting rid of this problem or even just contribute.

“However, you have refused on many occasions.

“We have showed you pictures of the damage it has done to our garden and property but you have no interest.”

OAP says trees create ‘micro-environment’

Mr Butchart, a former engineer and civil servant, moved to Viewfield House 42 years ago.

He previously told The Courier that the hedge encouraged wildlife and was good for the environment.

“I have heart and neurological problems so can’t look after the orchard like I used to but we have birds, beehives and millions of bees who produce honey,” he said.

“The trees have been there for 200 years.

“The purpose of the trees is to stop the cold easterly winds from affecting the fruit trees.

“We have a micro-environment in the orchard. If you cut down the trees you stop that.

“It is an oasis in the heart of Perth.”

Appeal reporter gives deadline for high hedge order

The trees to be trimmed or removed include cotoneaster, hawthorn, elm, poplar and elderberry.

Some are up to 14m high but the decision means they can be no taller than 4m.

Trees at Viewfield House, Balgowan Road, Letham, Perth
A view of the trees in the back garden of Viewfield House. Google Street View

Mr Buylla added: “I have had regard to the appellant’s statement that he derives great pleasure from the high hedge due to its appearance and its benefit to wildlife.

“However, the requirements of the notice should not diminish that enjoyment, as the majority of the hedge (all but the apparently dead T10) would remain.

“I am satisfied that the high hedge is not needed for privacy or shelter, as the appellant’s garden benefits from a substantial stone wall.

“The height of the high hedge is adversely affecting the enjoyment of the applicant’s property to a level below that which the occupants of that property could reasonably expect to have.”

He ordered work to begin by October 1 to avoid disturbing nesting birds.

More from Perth & Kinross

Tim Duffy and his property at 133 South Street in Perth
Landlord of empty Perth shop says business rates are putting off entrepreneurs
People walking on grass in front of a pavilion in sunny Perth
Tayside, Fife and Stirling temperatures to hit the 20s this weekend in early sign…
The artist Jolomo in front of a colourful seascape in Strathearn Gallery, Crieff
Artist Jolomo chooses Crieff for new seascapes exhibition
Joseph Donachie
Dundee garage boss 'gambled' with lives before fatal smash in Perthshire
Burger King and Starbucks logos
Perth Burger King and Starbucks drive-thrus approved for Broxden
Tennent's drinker Thomas Daley
Drink-driver tells court he downed nearly a gallon of Tennent's lager waiting for police…
Perthshire chef Theodore Chana has Facebook hacked
Perthshire Masterchef contestant says he's losing business after Facebook account hacked
Loch Tay Highland Lodges.
Perthshire, Fife and Stirling holiday park group scraps early check-out time
Mill Street, Perth.
Teenage girl assaulted by group of youngsters in Perth
Saorsa 1875 in Pitlochry.
'UK's first vegan hotel' in Perthshire on the market for nearly £1m

Conversation