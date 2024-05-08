49 affordable homes for Cupar approved amid Fife housing emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
49 affordable homes for Cupar approved amid Fife housing emergency

Planning permission was granted despite concerns over the potential for flooding and increased traffic.

By Claire Warrender
The Cupar affordable homes development is described as high quality.
The Cupar affordable homes development is described as high quality.

Councillors have approved plans for 49 affordable homes in Cupar in a bid to alleviate a Fife housing emergency.

Liberal Democrat member Donald Lothian said Fife Council should be looking for reasons to build more houses as the development next to Tailabout Drive was passed.

The application by Campion Homes and Kingdom Homes is considered a major development at the eastern end of the town.

How the proposed Cupar affordable homes development could look.
How the proposed Cupar housing development could look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

And it is separate from the huge Cupar North bid, which has yet to come before the planning committee.

However, while it was unanimously approved on Wednesday, councillors sought assurances on a number of concerns.

These included potential flooding on the two hectare site, traffic issues and access.

Second development at Cupar site and ‘nothing to stop another’

Planning officer Jamie Penman said 49 affordable homes is the maximum allowed on a countryside site next to a town the size of Cupar.

A further 49 houses at a neighbouring site were previously approved and are now complete.

And Mr Penman said there is nothing to stop a developer coming forward with a similar scheme in the future.

He added however: “I assume we would resist any further proposal until the current scheme is fully constructed and occupied.”

Conservative councillor Robin Lawson expressed concern about traffic from 98 new houses existing onto Pitscottie Road.

Meanwhile, Cupar Lib Dem councillor Margaret Kennedy said she had “real anxiety” about the possibility of flooding.

Assurances over flooding and drainage

She said: “There’s been a significant change in the water table since Tailabout has been in place.”

However, she was assured by Mr Penman, who said: “The ultimate aim of the proposed drainage scheme means it will be introducing positive drainage onto a site that currently doesn’t have any.”

An impression of the Cupar development.
An impression of the Cupar affordable homes development.

He added that Sepa maps do not show any indication the site is prone to flooding.

“The application proposal constitutes an attractive, modern development,” he said.

“And whilst located in the countryside, it provides much-needed affordable housing in an area with an established high need.”

Cupar affordable homes ‘tick a few boxes’

In March, Fife Council became the fourth Scottish local authority to declare a housing emergency.

There are currently more than 13,500 people waiting for a council house in Fife.

And 1,105 households, including 370 children, are living in temporary accommodation.

More than 520 people on the Fife Housing Register want to live in Cupar.

And Mr Lothian said: “I think this is a very good application and, in may ways, a very welcome one. It ticks a few boxes.

“We have the context of this council having declared a housing emergency.

“And we should be looking for reasons to build houses, not refuse them.”

