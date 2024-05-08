49 affordable homes for Cupar approved amid Fife housing emergency

Councillors have approved plans for 49 affordable homes in Cupar in a bid to alleviate a Fife housing emergency.

Liberal Democrat member Donald Lothian said Fife Council should be looking for reasons to build more houses as the development next to Tailabout Drive was passed.

The application by Campion Homes and Kingdom Homes is considered a major development at the eastern end of the town.

And it is separate from the huge Cupar North bid, which has yet to come before the planning committee.

However, while it was unanimously approved on Wednesday, councillors sought assurances on a number of concerns.

These included potential flooding on the two hectare site, traffic issues and access.

Second development at Cupar site and ‘nothing to stop another’

Planning officer Jamie Penman said 49 affordable homes is the maximum allowed on a countryside site next to a town the size of Cupar.

A further 49 houses at a neighbouring site were previously approved and are now complete.

And Mr Penman said there is nothing to stop a developer coming forward with a similar scheme in the future.

He added however: “I assume we would resist any further proposal until the current scheme is fully constructed and occupied.”

Conservative councillor Robin Lawson expressed concern about traffic from 98 new houses existing onto Pitscottie Road.

Meanwhile, Cupar Lib Dem councillor Margaret Kennedy said she had “real anxiety” about the possibility of flooding.

Assurances over flooding and drainage

She said: “There’s been a significant change in the water table since Tailabout has been in place.”

However, she was assured by Mr Penman, who said: “The ultimate aim of the proposed drainage scheme means it will be introducing positive drainage onto a site that currently doesn’t have any.”

He added that Sepa maps do not show any indication the site is prone to flooding.

“The application proposal constitutes an attractive, modern development,” he said.

“And whilst located in the countryside, it provides much-needed affordable housing in an area with an established high need.”

Cupar affordable homes ‘tick a few boxes’

In March, Fife Council became the fourth Scottish local authority to declare a housing emergency.

There are currently more than 13,500 people waiting for a council house in Fife.

And 1,105 households, including 370 children, are living in temporary accommodation.

More than 520 people on the Fife Housing Register want to live in Cupar.

And Mr Lothian said: “I think this is a very good application and, in may ways, a very welcome one. It ticks a few boxes.

“We have the context of this council having declared a housing emergency.

“And we should be looking for reasons to build houses, not refuse them.”