Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth OAP takes on council for backing neighbours in trees dispute

The 79-year-old is seeking to preserve his 'oasis in the heart of Perth.'

By Stephen Eighteen
A hedge at Viewfield House, Balgowan Road, Perth
The council has ordered the removal of the hedge from Viewfield House, Perth. Image: Google Street View

An elderly Perth man is taking on the council for backing his neighbours in a dispute over trees.

Perth and Kinross Council has issued a high hedge order on Viewfield House in Letham.

This requires the removal or reduction of 11 trees on the eastern boundary that are “adversely affecting the reasonable enjoyment” of neighbours on Balgowan Road.

The trees up for the chop include cotoneaster, hawthorn, elm, poplar and elderberry.

But Viewfield House owner Morris Butchart has lodged an appeal and vowed to retain his “oasis in the heart of Perth.”

Viewfield House is wildlife haven in Letham

The 79-year-old former engineer and civil servant moved to Viewfield House 42 years ago.

“Back then, the people who lived in property next door had absolutely no problem with the high hedge or the trees,” he said.

Viewfield House is a detached home that sits on almost an acre of land.

The entrance to Viewfield House on Balgowan Road, Perth.
The entrance to Viewfield House on Balgowan Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View

“It is an oasis in the heart of Perth,” Morris, 79, told The Courier.

“I have heart and neurological problems so can’t look after the orchard like I used to but we have birds, beehives and millions of bees who produce honey.

“It encourages wildlife and is very environmentally friendly.”

Perth council sides with neighbours in trees dispute

Morris says he disagrees with his current neighbours about the trees flanking the eastern boundary of his garden.

The council sided with the neighbours, issuing the high hedge notice in December 2023.

It said the vegetation “forms a barrier to light” and called for a poplar tree to be removed within four weeks.

It also demanded the remaining trees be reduced to four metres – roughly the height of the boundary fence – and maintained at this level long-term.

“The trees have been there for 200 years,” Morris said.

“How did they suddenly become a high hedge in 2023?

“The purpose of the trees is to stop the cold easterly winds from affecting the fruit trees.

“We have a micro-environment in the orchard. If you cut down the trees you stop that.

“The whole thing is an absolute nonsense.”

Morris’ appeal will be decided by a Scottish Government planning reporter.

