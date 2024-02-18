Malachi Fagan-Walcott describes Dunfermline rollercoaster after netting first senior goal in Arbroath draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott describes Dunfermline rollercoaster after netting first senior goal in Arbroath draw

The ex-Spurs defender joined the Pars on loan from Cardiff City last month.

By Iain Collin
Malachi Fagan-Walcott celebrates scoring Dunfermline's goal in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (right) celebrates scoring Dunfermline's goal in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott has played only three games for Dunfermline but his short time at the club neatly sums up the frustrations of a troubled season for the Pars.

The on-loan Cardiff City defender made the move north last month but was initially made to wait for his debut due to two postponements.

When he did finally make his bow against Dundee United at Tannadice, the Fifers held firm in a resolute display to stifle the league leaders in a goalless stalemate.

Just a week later, however, the 21-year-old was part of a Dunfermline defence ripped apart by Morton in a 5-0 rout.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is full of smiles as he wheels away after scoring his first senior goal.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott wheels away after scoring his first senior goal.

The injury curse that has ravaged James McPake’s squad this season then affected the former Spurs youngster as a hamstring issue kept him out of the defeat to Queen’s Park.

But he returned with a bang as he bagged his first senior goal in the crucial bottom-of-the-table clash with Arbroath on Saturday – only for that high to be tempered by Tam O’Brien’s leveller.

“It was a very proud moment for myself and my family,” said Fagan-Walcott. “Obviously the result didn’t go our way so it’s a high but it’s a low at the same time.

“At the time, I was buzzing at 1-0 up, everyone was happy. It was the first goal in quite a while for us [since January 5] so there were good spirits.

“But then we conceded.

‘Happy moment’

We just have to look back and go over it. It’s another set-piece, we are not happy about that, but we will go back to the training ground and sort that out.”

He aded: “I can’t really remember what happened at my goal. I just remember the ball bouncing and me waiting for it to go in. It was a happy moment for myself, my family and everyone.

“They were watching on ParsTV so they will have seen it. I will give my mum a call and we will have a little laugh.

“It’s the first senior goal of my career so I’m happy with that. Hopefully [there’s] many more, starting on Friday [against Partick Thistle].”

Schooled in the academies of Spurs and Cardiff City, and a loan stint at Dundee in 2021 cut short by injury, Fagan-Walcott is clearly a defender who is comfortable in possession.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott stretches for the ball as he goes on the attack with Dunfermline.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott stretches for the ball as he goes on the attack with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He showed he has an eye for goal when he expertly looped in his 18th-minute header from a Josh Edwards free-kick that bounced awkwardly in front of him inside the box.

Twice late on he came close with headers as the Pars sought a winner.

However, as one of the defenders who failed to stop Tam O’Brien nodding in Arbroath’s equaliser early in the second-half, there are other aspects of his game he believes his stint at Dunfermline will improve in the longer term.

“It’s a tough league,” he said of the Championship. “It is different for me because I’m used to playing with the ball but sometimes you have to adapt.

“Sometimes you have to go long and it’s aggressive, it’s a fight, but I like it and I enjoy it so it’s good.

‘Aggression and fight’

“I’m young so I have to get that side into my game. Stuff like this will be good for me, to get that aggression and fight in me going forward. This is a great opportunity for me.

“Every game, I’m learning new things. I’m learning how the game is played in the Scottish Championship.

“From my first game against Dundee United to now, we had the high of a clean sheet there, a low with Morton, I didn’t play last week and then we had a 50-50 against Arbroath.

“I’m just learning every day, I’m just taking it as it comes and then hopefully I will get the best out of me going forward.”

