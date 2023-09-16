PICTURES: Arbroath primary pupils launch first Great East Coach Beach Clean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PICTURES: Arbroath primary pupils launch first Great East Coach Beach Clean

The initiative has grown out of the Great Angus Beach Clean which has gathered almost 15 tonnes of rubbish from the local coastline since 2019.

Pupils unearth an old tyre on the beach at Inchcape. Image: Paul Reid
Pupils unearth an old tyre on the beach at Inchcape. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Community volunteers are set to break an unenviable record this weekend.

Arbroath primary school pupils led the start of the Great East Coach Beach Clean on the shore near the town harbour on Friday.

And by the time the latest event is complete, seashore litter pickers will undoubtedly have passed the 15 tonne mark for rubbish collected since the initiative began in 2019.

Great East Coast Beach Clean
Ladyloan Primary pupils ready to tackle the stretch near Arbroath harbour. Image: Paul Reid

The Great East Coast Beach clean evolved out of the Great Angus Beach Clean.

It takes place twice a year.

Wider reach

But campaigner Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments said the new name hopes to encourage other communities beyond Angus to get involved.

She was able to count on the regular support of Ladyloan primary youngsters for the start of the latest clean-up.

“This is held twice a year and often coincides with the Scottish Spring Clean and the Great British Beach Clean in September,” said Wendy.

“The aim of the Great East Coast Beach clean is to encourage people right along the east coast of Scotland to work collaboratively and remove as much litter as possible.

Great East Coast Beach Clean
Pupils get to work among the rocks. Image: Paul Reid

“We also want to identify litter types and try and prevent it at source where possible.”

“Local groups and organisations host litter share stations to facilitate this approach and people are encouraged to send in photos and let us know what they have collected.”

Four from the shore

The project encourages people to pick up at least four items when they are out on the beach.

And the Angus results have led to a mountain of rubbish of every kind.

The first clean-up in May 2019 bagged an astonishing three tonnes of waste.

More than two tonnes was gathered this spring.

So by the time the Great East Coach Beach Clean comes to an end on September 24 the overall total will be more than 15 tonnes.

“And this doesn’t include the vast amount of marine litter which is picked up by individuals and groups who undertake beach cleans on a regular basis throughout the rest of the year,” added Wendy.

Great East Coast Beach Clean
Some of the early items collected. Image: Paul Reid

ACE even have their own all-terrain vehicle to collect heavy items from the shore between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

The rubbish includes large amounts of plastic, old fishing gear and fly-tipped waste.

But the Ladyloan children previously found a wheelchair buried in the sand near their school.

A full chemical toilet was dumped from a motorhome at the popular seafront spot.

Recent incidents

Wendy recently highlighted the problem of waste washing up on Angus beaches from what she believes is historic landfill up the coast.

ACE fear Victorian rubbish dumps have been disturbed during coastal path works between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

In one sweep more than 4,000 old bottles were collected at Buddon.

Campaigners have been frustrated by a lack of action to prevent further waste finding its way into the Tay estuary.

Great East Coast Beach Clean
Every inch of the foreshore was covered. Image: Paul Reid

Environment agency Sepa say responsibility lies with local authorities.

“We intend to take this up with the Marine Directorate,” Wendy added.

“I think this case has highlighted the need for a written policy in Scotland so responsibilities are clearly set out.”

Details about the Great East Cost Beach Clean and how to take part are available at www.aceangus.co.uk

Photographer Paul Reid joined the young Ladyloan litter pickers.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Dipping a toe in the water.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Thumbs up from one young clean up squad member.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Covering the nooks and crannies of the rock armour.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Low tide litter pickers.

 

Great East Coast Beach Clean
In the shadow of the Signal Tower.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
A helping hand.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Limbering up for the day’s task.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Bag it up.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
All sorts of litter.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Bags quickly filled up.
Great East Coast Beach Clean
Pupils have their hands full.

