PICTURES: Arbroath primary pupils launch first Great East Coach Beach Clean

Community volunteers are set to break an unenviable record this weekend.

Arbroath primary school pupils led the start of the Great East Coach Beach Clean on the shore near the town harbour on Friday.

And by the time the latest event is complete, seashore litter pickers will undoubtedly have passed the 15 tonne mark for rubbish collected since the initiative began in 2019.

The Great East Coast Beach clean evolved out of the Great Angus Beach Clean.

It takes place twice a year.

Wider reach

But campaigner Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments said the new name hopes to encourage other communities beyond Angus to get involved.

She was able to count on the regular support of Ladyloan primary youngsters for the start of the latest clean-up.

“This is held twice a year and often coincides with the Scottish Spring Clean and the Great British Beach Clean in September,” said Wendy.

“The aim of the Great East Coast Beach clean is to encourage people right along the east coast of Scotland to work collaboratively and remove as much litter as possible.

“We also want to identify litter types and try and prevent it at source where possible.”

“Local groups and organisations host litter share stations to facilitate this approach and people are encouraged to send in photos and let us know what they have collected.”

Four from the shore

The project encourages people to pick up at least four items when they are out on the beach.

And the Angus results have led to a mountain of rubbish of every kind.

The first clean-up in May 2019 bagged an astonishing three tonnes of waste.

More than two tonnes was gathered this spring.

So by the time the Great East Coach Beach Clean comes to an end on September 24 the overall total will be more than 15 tonnes.

“And this doesn’t include the vast amount of marine litter which is picked up by individuals and groups who undertake beach cleans on a regular basis throughout the rest of the year,” added Wendy.

ACE even have their own all-terrain vehicle to collect heavy items from the shore between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

The rubbish includes large amounts of plastic, old fishing gear and fly-tipped waste.

But the Ladyloan children previously found a wheelchair buried in the sand near their school.

A full chemical toilet was dumped from a motorhome at the popular seafront spot.

Recent incidents

Wendy recently highlighted the problem of waste washing up on Angus beaches from what she believes is historic landfill up the coast.

ACE fear Victorian rubbish dumps have been disturbed during coastal path works between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth.

In one sweep more than 4,000 old bottles were collected at Buddon.

Campaigners have been frustrated by a lack of action to prevent further waste finding its way into the Tay estuary.

Environment agency Sepa say responsibility lies with local authorities.

“We intend to take this up with the Marine Directorate,” Wendy added.

“I think this case has highlighted the need for a written policy in Scotland so responsibilities are clearly set out.”

Details about the Great East Cost Beach Clean and how to take part are available at www.aceangus.co.uk

Photographer Paul Reid joined the young Ladyloan litter pickers.