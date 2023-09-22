Chance to win £3.5m Gleneagles home and £100k cash in charity draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to win £3.5m Gleneagles home and £100k cash in charity draw

The cost of entering starts at just £10.

By Chloe Burrell
The Omaze Scotland draw prize is a house in Gleneagles
The home in Gleneagles is worth more than £3.5m. Image: Omaze

A spectacular Gleneagles home worth more than £3.5 million has been unveiled as the top prize in a charity draw.

The property, overlooking the world-famous Perthshire golf course, boasts its own cinema room and leisure suite with gym – along with a guest annexe and golf simulator.

The winner of the competition, which is being run by Omaze, will also received £100,000 in cash.

The Gleneagles house that is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The house is in a stunning setting. Image: Omaze
The kitchen of the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The kitchen has a central island and breakfast bar. Image: Omaze
The dining room of the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The kitchen is open plan with a dining room and cosy lounge space. Image: Omaze
The lounge and fireplace of the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The lounge and dining room are connected by a double-sided fireplace. Image: Omaze
The cinema room of the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The cinema room at the Gleneagles home. Image: Omaze

It is the firm’s first competition of its kind to be held in Scotland, and comes after giveaways involving properties in locations like Marbella, Cornwall, London and the Cotswolds.

The Gleneagles house, which has a breathtaking backdrop of the Ochil Hills, could become a new residency for the lucky winner – or they could rent it out or sell it.

Omaze says that local estate agents estimate the property could bring in annual rent of about £7,500 per month from long-term tenants.

The entertainment room in Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The entertainment room at the Gleneagles home. Image: Omaze
The leisure suite and gym of the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The leisure suite has a built-in gym. Image: Omaze
The master bedroom of the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The main bedroom has a south-facing balcony. Image: Omaze
The golf simulator in the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The virtual golf room. Image: Omaze
The outdoor terrace and hot tub at the Gleneagles house, which is top prize in the Omaze Scotland draw
The outdoor terrace complete with a hot tub. Image: Omaze

The Omaze Scotland draw is being backed by TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams and will raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

Adams, who has been an ambassador for Breast Cancer Now since 2007, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Omaze have come to my beloved Scotland for the first time ever for its latest house draw.

“What’s even better is that money raised will help Breast Cancer Now to continue its world-class research and life-changing support.”

How to enter Omaze Scotland draw for Gleneagles house

People can enter the Omaze Scotland draw for the Gleneagles house online.

Online entries close on October 29 and postal entries on October 31.

Those who enter by midnight on October 15 will also be in with the chance of winning a new Porsche Macan GTS car worth more than £80,000.

It costs £10 for 15 entries and £25 for 40 entries.

The maximum number of entries is 320, at a cost of £150.

More from Property

Norwood Lodge near Kirkmichael.
Perthshire cabin in the woods with grass roof available for £265k
Old Mill House in Errol.
Stunning former Perthshire farm steading on banks of Tay Estuary has own cinema room
Perthshire Flat Loch Tay
Perthshire flat with incredible views over Loch Tay hits the market
Kellie Lodging is a stunning turret house on Pittenweem High Street. Image: Rettie.
Inside historic £645k castle on Pittenweem High Street
This former village hall in Perthshire has a modern and quite spectacular interior.
5 Angus, Perthshire and Fife properties for sale after beautiful renovations
Tayside Garage Doors
Upgrade your garage with Tayside Garage Doors: your local family business
The spectacular villa in Auchterhouse, Angus, is for sale.
Inside spectacular £800k Angus villa at the foot of the Sidlaws
The converted Stephen Memorial Hall in Culross.
Converted 150-year-old church hall in Fife Outlander village on market for £320k
The house features exposed wooden beams. Image: Knight Frank.
Trio of Fife farmhouses boasting 11 bedrooms hit the market for more than £1.2m
Sundial House
Sundial House: One of Dunkeld's most iconic and amazing homes on sale for £695k

Conversation