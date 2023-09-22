Chance to win £3.5m Gleneagles home and £100k cash in charity draw

A spectacular Gleneagles home worth more than £3.5 million has been unveiled as the top prize in a charity draw.

The property, overlooking the world-famous Perthshire golf course, boasts its own cinema room and leisure suite with gym – along with a guest annexe and golf simulator.

The winner of the competition, which is being run by Omaze, will also received £100,000 in cash.

It is the firm’s first competition of its kind to be held in Scotland, and comes after giveaways involving properties in locations like Marbella, Cornwall, London and the Cotswolds.

The Gleneagles house, which has a breathtaking backdrop of the Ochil Hills, could become a new residency for the lucky winner – or they could rent it out or sell it.

Omaze says that local estate agents estimate the property could bring in annual rent of about £7,500 per month from long-term tenants.

The Omaze Scotland draw is being backed by TV and radio presenter Kaye Adams and will raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

Adams, who has been an ambassador for Breast Cancer Now since 2007, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Omaze have come to my beloved Scotland for the first time ever for its latest house draw.

“What’s even better is that money raised will help Breast Cancer Now to continue its world-class research and life-changing support.”

How to enter Omaze Scotland draw for Gleneagles house

People can enter the Omaze Scotland draw for the Gleneagles house online.

Online entries close on October 29 and postal entries on October 31.

Those who enter by midnight on October 15 will also be in with the chance of winning a new Porsche Macan GTS car worth more than £80,000.

It costs £10 for 15 entries and £25 for 40 entries.

The maximum number of entries is 320, at a cost of £150.