Body of man found near Arbroath in missing person search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Body of man found near Arbroath in missing person search

Police discovered the body in a wooded area close to Kellie Castle.

By Chloe Burrell
Arbirlot, Angus.
The body was found near Kellie Castle, Arbirlot. Image: Google Street View

A man’s body has been found near Arbroath during a missing person search.

Police carried out searches near the town after being alerted on Wednesday afternoon.

An RNLI lifeboat from Arbroath was also launched just after 5pm to assist in the search.

The man’s body was discovered near Kellie Castle, close to Arbirlot, shortly after.

The identity of the man has not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Wednesday, following a concern for person call, officers found the body of a man in a wooded area near Kellie Castle, Arbirlot, Arbroath.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee toasts the start of work on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Site works signal £2m Monifieth hub dream turning to reality
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m…
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending
Iain Brough and Nicola Barbour of Angus Alive, Forfar GP Dr Nico Grunenberg, Sally Wilson, AHSCP and Colin McMIllan of Angus Voice at the launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mother Nature's best medicine on year-round prescription in new Angus initiative
Angus Council kerbside collection changes will be introduced next year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus waste bins WON'T be collected if they contain too much recycling in council…
24
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/09/2023
Fake brands stashing Angus hotel boss admits role in £20k drugs enterprise
NLB engineers spent nine days at the lighthouse for the annual maintenance regime. Image: DC Thomson
Bell Rock lighthouse ship shape after summer inspection
school strike
Full list of schools in Angus shutting during strikes
Arbroath road train in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson
Old Arbroath road train makes tracks for new home at Caley Railway in Brechin