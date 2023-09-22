Body of man found near Arbroath in missing person search

A man’s body has been found near Arbroath during a missing person search.

Police carried out searches near the town after being alerted on Wednesday afternoon.

An RNLI lifeboat from Arbroath was also launched just after 5pm to assist in the search.

The man’s body was discovered near Kellie Castle, close to Arbirlot, shortly after.

The identity of the man has not been revealed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Wednesday, following a concern for person call, officers found the body of a man in a wooded area near Kellie Castle, Arbirlot, Arbroath.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”