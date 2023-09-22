A little time in the farm office will go a long way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A little time in the farm office will go a long way

How you can stay on top of your farm's finances

Presented by EQ Accountants
Two farmers use a tablet on their vegetable farm
Keeping track of your farm's expenses and income is essential to your success.

Running a successful farming business doesn’t just mean working in the fields. It also means putting in the work in the office. Mark Smeaton, partner and head of EQ Agriculture tells us why.

As the 2023 harvest nears completion, farmers can finally catch a breath after a demanding and eventful summer. While field operations have taken priority over the last few months, it is now time to get back into the farm office and focus on the money end of the business.

One critical area to focus on in the farming cash flow cycle is the annual budget.

What is an annual farm budget?

In simple terms, it is a list of all anticipated income and expenses for the year ahead, broken down into monthly payments.

You should also take into account cash items which do not necessarily affect the bottom line such as machinery purchases, bank loan payments and hire purchase commitments as well as partners’ drawings.

This will also give you the opportunity to decide if the business can support any future capital purchases.

Why an annual farm budget is important

We understand that the thought of preparing a farm budget can be a daunting prospect, with questions regularly asked as about its usefulness. The volatile nature of crop prices, interest rates and energy costs can severely impact on how the figures look.

However, without undertaking this initial exercise, there is no real way of knowing if you will stay on the right side of the overdraft limit.

Who can help you with your farm’s finances in the UK

A profitable business is not always a cash rich one and being in a position to spot the need for future bank assistance is essential and should be flagged up to your bank manager at the earliest opportunity.

headshot of EQ Accountants' Mark Smeaton
Mark Smeaton of EQ Accountants

Like all businesses, farmers should take this opportunity to review current debt facilities with their bank, consider existing debt structures and any potential benefits of locking into fixed rates. This will also give some certainty for future budgeting purposes.

Planning your budget and reviewing your financial position is a vital part in all businesses. This is even more critical within the agricultural industry when it may take over 12 months to generate cash from the initial outlay.

EQ Agriculture is one of the leading providers of accountancy, taxation and business advisory services in the Scottish rural sector.

If you need help when it comes to your farm finances in the UK, contact the EQ Agriculture team.

