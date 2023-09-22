Pictures reveal progress at new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife as footbridge installed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures reveal progress at new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife as footbridge installed

The station is part of the Levenmouth Rail Link, which is on track to open next spring.

By Neil Henderson
Installation of Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail link has been completed.
The footbridge at the new Cameron Bridge railway station. Image Network Rail

Fresh pictures have revealed progress at a new railway station in Fife.

Cameron Bridge is being built as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link.

The project will see passengers in the area connected to the railway network for the first time in more than five decades.

Two new stations are being created as part of the link.

A major milestone has now been reached at Cameron Bridge with the installation of the passenger footbridge connecting the two platforms.

The footbridge being lifted into place as part of the Levenmouth Rail link.
A section of footbridge being lifted into place. Image: Network Rail

Once completed, the station – just off the A915 near Windygates – will boast 125 parking spaces along with vehicle charging points and cycle storage.

A bus stop and turning circle are also to be created and the station will connect to local communities via new footpaths.

Work on Cameron Bridge station began in January and is on track for the rail link’s opening in spring 2024.

‘Visible step forward’ with addition of footbridge at Cameron Bridge station

Completion of the footbridge comes just weeks after the final sections of train track were laid.

ScotRail has also launched a consultation on the timetable for the new stations.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager, said: “Installation of the footbridge is another visible step forward in the project’s delivery.

“We’re grateful to the team for completing this challenging element of the project safely and efficiently.

To go with story by Neil Henderson. Engineers installing the two staircases at Cameron Bridge station
Engineers installing the two staircases at Cameron Bridge station. Image: Network Rail
The footbridge being craned into place. Image: Network Rail

“The bridge and lifts will give easy access between platforms in the station which will serve the surrounding communities.

“It will also act as a park and ride facility for people from slightly further afield.

“Work will now continue, both on the bridge and the wider station development which will help open the area to new opportunities and transform this community.”

