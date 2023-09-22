Pictures reveal progress at new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife as footbridge installed

Fresh pictures have revealed progress at a new railway station in Fife.

Cameron Bridge is being built as part of the £116 million Levenmouth Rail Link.

The project will see passengers in the area connected to the railway network for the first time in more than five decades.

Two new stations are being created as part of the link.

A major milestone has now been reached at Cameron Bridge with the installation of the passenger footbridge connecting the two platforms.

Once completed, the station – just off the A915 near Windygates – will boast 125 parking spaces along with vehicle charging points and cycle storage.

A bus stop and turning circle are also to be created and the station will connect to local communities via new footpaths.

Work on Cameron Bridge station began in January and is on track for the rail link’s opening in spring 2024.

‘Visible step forward’ with addition of footbridge at Cameron Bridge station

Completion of the footbridge comes just weeks after the final sections of train track were laid.

ScotRail has also launched a consultation on the timetable for the new stations.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager, said: “Installation of the footbridge is another visible step forward in the project’s delivery.

“We’re grateful to the team for completing this challenging element of the project safely and efficiently.

“The bridge and lifts will give easy access between platforms in the station which will serve the surrounding communities.

“It will also act as a park and ride facility for people from slightly further afield.

“Work will now continue, both on the bridge and the wider station development which will help open the area to new opportunities and transform this community.”