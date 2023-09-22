Bert Allan obituary: Family’s tribute to former East Fife goalkeeper who switched to rugby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bert Allan obituary: Family’s tribute to former East Fife goalkeeper who switched to rugby

By Chris Ferguson
Former East Fife goalkeeper Robert Allan, who went on to star for Howe of Fife at rugby, has died aged 90.

He turned out 90 times for the Bayview side between 1957 and 1961 before joining Howe of Fife and playing 90 times from 1963 to 1969.

Robert, known as Bert, had a long career in education and retired as headteacher of Leslie Primary School when he was 60.

An all-round sportsman, he played in goals for the army while serving in Hong Kong and was an avid golfer who also played cricket.

He was born in Leven in July 1933 to insurance agent Robert Allan and his wife Jean and grew up with older brothers, George and Bill.

School champion

Bert was educated at Parkhill Primary and then Buckhaven High School where he was athletics champion and head boy.

After leaving school he went to Dundee Teacher Training College before being called up for National Service in the army education corps from 1955 to 1957.

He served in Hong Kong and was goalkeeper in the army team, playing against Chinese teams and the Portuguese army in Macau.

Bert Allan makes a spectacular save while playing for the army.

Bert met his future wife, Margaret, who was working at Kirkland High School, while playing badminton in 1963.

The couple married in 1968 and went on to have three of a family; Steven in 1969, Scott in 1970 and Kirsty in 1974.

He started his football career with Bayview Youth Club and had spells at Lochore Welfare and St Andrews United before signing for East Fife.

Bert left football in 1961 to turn his attention to rugby.

His family said: “His first match was marred by him breaking his collarbone diving like a goalkeeper at someone’s legs.

“His team mates liked the idea of the goalkeeper turned rugby player. He had a very good boot on him, and could run fast.

“He played at stand-off, and in newspaper reports, there were often comments about his speed and kicking ability.”

Teaching career

In his career in education, Bert taught at Aberhill Primary School in Leven, Denend in Lochgelly and was headteacher at Pitlessie, Lochgelly South, and eventually at Leslie.

During the 1970s he led a summer residential school at Aberfoyle which, over the years, attracted hundreds of schoolchildren from across Fife.

In his other pursuits, he sprinted in highland games, played cricket for Falkland, squash for Lundin Links, tennis for Falkland and was a regular at Lundin Links Golf Club.

Outdoors

In later life he enjoyed walking in Scotland with a group of friends.

Bert was also an avid gardener and contributed to Falkland in Bloom, which went on to receive national and international acclaim.

His family said: “His love of plants extended to nature and wildlife, and he was passionate about wild animals and birds.

“He also had a encyclopaedic memory for funny stories and jokes of absolutely any and every subject.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

