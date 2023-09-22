Bert Allan obituary: Family’s tribute to former East Fife goalkeeper who switched to rugby

Former East Fife goalkeeper Robert Allan, who went on to star for Howe of Fife at rugby, has died aged 90.

He turned out 90 times for the Bayview side between 1957 and 1961 before joining Howe of Fife and playing 90 times from 1963 to 1969.

Robert, known as Bert, had a long career in education and retired as headteacher of Leslie Primary School when he was 60.

An all-round sportsman, he played in goals for the army while serving in Hong Kong and was an avid golfer who also played cricket.

He was born in Leven in July 1933 to insurance agent Robert Allan and his wife Jean and grew up with older brothers, George and Bill.

School champion

Bert was educated at Parkhill Primary and then Buckhaven High School where he was athletics champion and head boy.

After leaving school he went to Dundee Teacher Training College before being called up for National Service in the army education corps from 1955 to 1957.

He served in Hong Kong and was goalkeeper in the army team, playing against Chinese teams and the Portuguese army in Macau.

Bert met his future wife, Margaret, who was working at Kirkland High School, while playing badminton in 1963.

The couple married in 1968 and went on to have three of a family; Steven in 1969, Scott in 1970 and Kirsty in 1974.

He started his football career with Bayview Youth Club and had spells at Lochore Welfare and St Andrews United before signing for East Fife.

Bert left football in 1961 to turn his attention to rugby.

His family said: “His first match was marred by him breaking his collarbone diving like a goalkeeper at someone’s legs.

“His team mates liked the idea of the goalkeeper turned rugby player. He had a very good boot on him, and could run fast.

“He played at stand-off, and in newspaper reports, there were often comments about his speed and kicking ability.”

Teaching career

In his career in education, Bert taught at Aberhill Primary School in Leven, Denend in Lochgelly and was headteacher at Pitlessie, Lochgelly South, and eventually at Leslie.

During the 1970s he led a summer residential school at Aberfoyle which, over the years, attracted hundreds of schoolchildren from across Fife.

In his other pursuits, he sprinted in highland games, played cricket for Falkland, squash for Lundin Links, tennis for Falkland and was a regular at Lundin Links Golf Club.

Outdoors

In later life he enjoyed walking in Scotland with a group of friends.

Bert was also an avid gardener and contributed to Falkland in Bloom, which went on to receive national and international acclaim.

His family said: “His love of plants extended to nature and wildlife, and he was passionate about wild animals and birds.

“He also had a encyclopaedic memory for funny stories and jokes of absolutely any and every subject.”

