Parts of Perthshire and Angus warned to expect heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Sunday.

By James Simpson
Residents in parts of Perthshire and Angus are being warned to expect more heavy rain and potential flooding this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning between 4am an 11.59pm on Sunday.

The warning covers western and northern parts of the regions including Aberfeldy, Pitlochry and Kirriemuir.

There is a small chance that homes and business could be impacted by the deluge of rain.

‘Persistent and heavy rain’ forecast for Perthshire and Angus

The warning says: “Persistent and heavy rain expected through Sunday, leading to some flooded roads and a small chance of property flooding.

“Floodwater, particularly in fast flowing areas, will pose a very small danger to life.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”

The Met Office says train services cancellations are possible as they warned motorists of potential road closures.

It is the second weather warning to be issued for parts of Perthshire this week.

