Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire

Residents in parts of Perthshire are being warned of heavy rain and potential flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

The warning covers parts of western and northern Perthshire including Crieff, Comrie, St Fillans, Loch Earn, Kenmore, Loch Tay, Kinloch Rannoch and Loch Ranoch.

The warning says: “Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy at times on Tuesday evening and overnight.

“Twenty to 40mm of rain is likely to fall widely with as much as 60mm over high ground.”

The Met Office said this is likely to cause flooding to some homes and businesses.

Bus and train services are also likely to be affected with passengers advised to expect longer journey times.

Drivers can also expect spray and flooding on roads making driving more hazardous and increasing journey times longer.