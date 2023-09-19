Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire

The alert covers western and northern parts of the region.

By Neil Henderson
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

Residents in parts of Perthshire are being warned of heavy rain and potential flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

The warning covers parts of western and northern Perthshire including Crieff, Comrie, St Fillans, Loch Earn, Kenmore, Loch Tay, Kinloch Rannoch and Loch Ranoch.

The warning says: “Outbreaks of rain will become persistent and heavy at times on Tuesday evening and overnight.

The yellow Met Office weather warning covers western and northern parts of Perthshire
The Met Office warning covers western and northern parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office

“Twenty to 40mm of rain is likely to fall widely with as much as 60mm over high ground.”

The Met Office said this is likely to cause flooding to some homes and businesses.

Bus and train services are also likely to be affected with passengers advised to expect longer journey times.

Drivers can also expect spray and flooding on roads making driving more hazardous  and increasing journey times longer.

