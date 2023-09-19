MARTEL MAXWELL: I worked in showbiz at the height of Russell Brand’s fame and women are finally being heard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Entertainment

MARTEL MAXWELL: I worked in showbiz at the height of Russell Brand’s fame and women are finally being heard

"As someone who worked in media for almost 25 years, I genuinely believe the landscape of abuse of sexual power has transformed in the last decade."

Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
By Martel Maxwell

Fifteen or so years ago, a radio producer told me he’d worked with Russell Brand.

After Brand had recorded his show, he’d go out onto the street where a crowd of young women awaited.

And he would take his pick – sometimes more than one, pointing them out and whisking them off.

It’s not exactly role model behaviour, but he’d be far from the first celebrity to have groupies.

I assumed – as I think anyone even witnessing these events did, that everything was consensual.

A possible darker truth is now coming to light. Some object to a TV show in the form of C4’s Dispatches – and the Times and Sunday Times newspapers – trialling Brand by media, as opposed to in a court of law. I see that argument.

But what’s the alternative? That he can’t be investigated? The journalism on display was first class – years of research and interviews checked and double checked before they aired. Brand was given the right to reply and denied all allegations.

Some say it’s all a conspiracy theory. But what did the investigation find? The woman who says she was raped visiting a rape crisis centre afterwards.

What of her distressed text after the alleged rape, the investigation showed to be from her phone – and the profuse apology shown to be from Brand’s phone?

While it’s progress that these details are coming to light, there’s an overwhelming feeling of depression they allegedly happened in the first place – that these women felt they couldn’t come forward.

But if there is a silver lining it’s that – as someone who’s worked in media, across newspapers, television and radio, for almost 25 years – I genuinely believe the landscape of abuse of sexual power has transformed in the last decade.

Martel (second right) worked in showbiz at the height of Russell Brand’s fame. Image: Martel Maxwell

Cases coming to light and movements like #metoo have redressed the balance which was so overwhelmingly with powerful men.

There was a culture of cocooning stars, of allowing them to do what they wanted because they brought in viewers and millions in revenue.

God complexes were allowed to grow and even when caught, these men didn’t think they’d done wrong. From my experience, they still don’t.

But now, I believe women feel more able to voice concerns. This is partly because bosses are running scared, caught out for failing women – like those who suffered over decades at the hands of Jimmy Savile.

Hopefully that landscape has changed not just within media but in every workplace.

The allegations surrounding Brand seem to be at least a decade old. It was a different time. That’s not to say abuse doesn’t happen now; that women are not scared to speak up. Things need still to get better.

But from what I see – and the many people in media, men and women, I work with and speak to – things have changed dramatically. There’s not much positivity around stories like Brand’s – but if there’s a chink of light, that’s it.

More from Entertainment

Russell Brand (John Stillwell/PA)
BBC reviews Russell Brand’s time at corporation as YouTube demonetises content
GB News presenter Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
MPs ask GB News if investigation has been launched into Dan Wootton claims
Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier said he instantly ‘clicked’ with Strictly partner Dianne Buswell
Edgar Barrera at the 2022 Latin Grammy awards (John Locher/AP/PA)
Edgar Barrera and Shakira lead Latin Grammy nominations
Russell Brand will no longer be able to make money from his YouTube videos following allegations of rape and sexual assault (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
BBC removes some Russell Brand content as monetisation suspended on YouTube
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory
Melvyn Bragg says that the BBC is ‘in a fix’ (Ian West/PA)
Melvyn Bragg says Gary Lineker’s salary leaves BBC open for an ‘attack’
Despite no longer being a prominent figure in mainstream film, TV or radio, Russell Brand has continued to carve out a profitable media career for himself by turning to online platforms (Jonathan Brady/PA)
How does Russell Brand make money online?
Ofcom has decided against removing stricter TV advertising rules that apply only to commercially funded public service broadcasters (PA)
Ofcom scraps plan to remove stricter TV ad rules
YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand’s channel for ‘violating’ its ‘creator responsibility policy’ (James Manning/PA)
Monetisation of Russell Brand’s YouTube channel suspended