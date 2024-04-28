Sabrina Carpenter set to challenge Taylor Swift for top spot in singles chart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sabrina Carpenter set to challenge Taylor Swift for top spot in singles chart

By Press Association
Sabrina Carpenter could secure her first UK chart-topper (Doug Peters/PA)
Sabrina Carpenter could secure her first UK chart-topper (Doug Peters/PA)

Sabrina Carpenter’s new hit Espresso is threating to knock Taylor Swift’s collaboration with Post Malone off the top spot in the UK singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company’s first look.

There are currently 1,000 chart units between Carpenter’s upbeat pop song and Swift’s new melancholic single Fortnight, which the latter released alongside her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department earlier this month.

If Carpenter’s track can hold on to its lead until Friday, it will become her first UK chart-topper.

Taylor Swift concert ticket scams
Taylor Swift (Doug Peters/PA)

Carpenter, 24, started off on the Disney Channel playing lead roles in the comedy series Girl Meets World and in the comedy film Adventures In Babysitting.

After featuring in a host of other feature films, she branched into the world of music, releasing her debut album Eyes Wide Open in 2015.

She has released a further four albums and over the last year, she was one of the acts to open for Swift on the singer’s mammoth Eras Tour.

Swift has broken a string of chart records following the release of her highly anticipated record, which is thought to contain references to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Among the achievements, the 14-time Grammy winner became the first music artist to claim 12 number one albums in the 21st century in the UK charts.

Swift also achieved her third UK chart double for the third consecutive year in a row as Fortnight soared to number one in the singles chart alongside her album.

Two other tracks from her album are also on track for the top 10 – I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, which is set to enter at number seven in the first look update, and Down Bad, which is currently set to drop down four places to eighth.

Elsewhere in the chart, Irish singer Hozier’s Too Sweet is on track to drop down one place to third while Benson Boone’s TikTok hit Beautiful Thing is on course to climb two places to fourth.

US singer Teddy Swims is set to climb three spots to number five with Lose Control and Artemas’s I Like The Way You Kiss Me is set to climb one place to sixth.