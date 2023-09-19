Adam Asghar seals reunion with former Dundee United youth chief at English Championship outfit

Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar has joined English Championship outfit Southampton.

Asghar has been named head coach of the club’s under-21 side, replacing Dave Horseman and Louis Carey.

The appointment sees him reunited with ex-Tannadice head of academy Andy Goldie, who now holds the same position at St Mary’s.

Asghar was most recently head coach of Sunderland’s under-18s team and led them to a runners-up finish in the Northern Section of the U18 Premier League last term.

Asghar, son of ex-Terrors sporting director Tony Asghar, departed United “by mutual consent” in September 2022.

He had been part of the Tangerines’ senior coaching staff since Tam Courts added him to the backroom team in 2021.

An ex-Scottish FA Performance School coach, he initially joined United in March 2019 after being headhunted by Goldie to become the club’s head of professional performance.