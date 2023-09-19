Adam Asghar seals reunion with former Dundee United youth chief at English Championship outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Asghar seals reunion with former Dundee United youth chief at English Championship outfit

Asghar has departed Sunderland to join Southampton.

By Alan Temple
Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar, now of Southampton
Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar has joined English Championship outfit Southampton.

Asghar has been named head coach of the club’s under-21 side, replacing Dave Horseman and Louis Carey.

The appointment sees him reunited with ex-Tannadice head of academy Andy Goldie, who now holds the same position at St Mary’s.

Asghar was most recently head coach of Sunderland’s under-18s team and led them to a runners-up finish in the Northern Section of the U18 Premier League last term.

Andy Goldie, head of academy at Southampton
Goldie, pictured, has headhunted Asghar. Image: Andy Goldie / Swansea City AFC

Asghar, son of ex-Terrors sporting director Tony Asghar, departed United “by mutual consent” in September 2022.

He had been part of the Tangerines’ senior coaching staff since Tam Courts added him to the backroom team in 2021.

An ex-Scottish FA Performance School coach, he initially joined United in March 2019 after being headhunted by Goldie to become the club’s head of professional performance.

Conversation