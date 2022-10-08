Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar has taken up a role with English Championship outfit Sunderland.

Asghar, son of Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar, has agreed to become the lead coach of the Black Cats’ under-18 side.

He will start his new position at Sunderland’s Academy of Light training base on Monday.

Asghar, 28, departed United “by mutual consent” at the beginning of September.

Asghar had been a part of the Tangerines’ senior coaching staff since Tam Courts’ added him to the backroom team in the summer of 2021.

An ex-Scottish FA Performance School coach, he initially joined the Terrors in March 2019 after being headhunted by Andy Goldie to become the club’s Head of Professional Performance.

However, the next step in his career will be south of the border.

Asghar wrote on LinkedIn: “Delighted to be joining Sunderland AFC as Under 18 Lead Coach.

“Grateful for the opportunity to join such a massive club and one which has a vision of developing their own players to achieve success.”