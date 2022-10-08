Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager that has been reported missing from Aberdeen has links to Dundee and Arbroath.

Police officers searching for Mariah Johnstone say she went missing on Friday.

She was last seen on Bedford Avenue at 2.30pm.

The 14-year-old is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.

Public appeal for missing teenager

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Mariah is described as five foot four inches tall, with long blonde hair.

“When she last seen was wearing a pink North Face t-shirt, black leggings, black hoodie and black trainers.

“Any sightings of Mariah please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number Ref PS-20221007-1022.”

Alternative methods of contact

Alternatively people can contact police online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be reported to the young person’s charity Fearless, without fear of having to reveal their identity.

Anyone thinking of going missing, is currently missing or have friends and family that are missing can contact Missing People on 116 000.