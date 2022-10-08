Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath

By Emma Duncan
October 8 2022, 10.05am
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.

A teenager that has been reported missing from Aberdeen has links to Dundee and Arbroath.

Police officers searching for Mariah Johnstone say she went missing on Friday.

She was last seen on Bedford Avenue at 2.30pm.

The 14-year-old is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.

Public appeal for missing teenager

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Mariah is described as five foot four inches tall, with long blonde hair.

“When she last seen was wearing a pink North Face t-shirt, black leggings, black hoodie and black trainers.

“Any sightings of Mariah please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number Ref PS-20221007-1022.”

Alternative methods of contact

Alternatively people can contact police online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be reported to the young person’s charity Fearless, without fear of having to reveal their identity.

Anyone thinking of going missing, is currently missing or have friends and family that are missing can contact Missing People on 116 000.

