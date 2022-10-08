Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?

By Paul Whitelaw
October 8 2022, 10.22am
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable? – Friday, BBC One, 9:30pm

In the latest episode of this addictive comedy thriller from Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, we finally find out more about the mysterious Jen. It unfurls in the form of a sucker-punching flashback told from Jen’s perspective. Everything we’ve witnessed so far is (sort of) wrong. A very special guest-star, Jessica Hynes, turns up to thicken the plot. I can’t elaborate, as that would ruin Cooper and Hizli’s carefully constructed twist-strewn narrative, so all I’ll say is this: Am I Being Unreasonable? is a rare treat. Clever, funny, odd, heartfelt and utterly unpredictable, it’s one of the best things I’ve seen on TV this year. And I’ve seen quite a few things on TV this year.

David Wilson’s Crime Files: Cold Cases – Tuesday, BBC Scotland, 10pm

Criminologist David Wilson looks at a Broughty Ferry murder through a modern lens.

Criminologist David Wilson begins his latest series with the sad saga of Jean Milne, a wealthy Broughty Ferry spinster who was found murdered in her mansion. This all took place back in 1912. The case remains unsolved. Wilson meets with Professor Niamh Nic Daéid from Dundee University. Daéid and her colleagues were commissioned to re-examine the case through a modern lens. They pore over the historical details while revealing the various ways in which forensic science has progressed since the early 20th century. Wilson also talks to the leading member of a team devoted to some new forms of DNA analysis that could revolutionize cold case investigations.

The Elon Musk Show – Wednesday, BBC Two, 9pm

Elon Musk.

Despite its title, this isn’t a wildly misjudged light entertainment variety extravaganza hosted by the controversial billionaire. Let’s hope he makes that one day, though, as it does sound like the sort of stupid thing he’d produce on a midnight whim. What we’re presented with instead is a three-part account of his inexorable rise and ultimate domination, featuring contributions from friends, family members, employees and enemies of the world’s richest man. Preview copies weren’t available, but I think it’s safe to assume that this will be absolutely fascinating. Musk is a deeply strange person who wields extraordinary global power. A nerd who sought revenge and won. He probably won’t be satisfied until space is renamed in his honour.

This England – Wednesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

This England: Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Symonds and Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson.

Please note that certain scenes this week may prove distressing to some viewers. If you’ve been following Michael Winterbottom’s bleakly riveting factual drama about the Johnson government’s mishandling of the pandemic, then you’ll know what I’m alluding to. Do not watch if you’re likely to become upset, I can’t stress that enough. And therein lies the difficulty of This England. It’s an important piece of work, it accurately lays bare the catastrophic incompetence of our glorious leaders, but many of us are still grieving for loved ones lost during the pandemic. However, I’m not for a moment suggesting that it shouldn’t have been made. I admire its anger and compassion. It can’t pull any punches, otherwise what’s the point?

I Hate You – Thursday, Channel 4, 10pm

Tanya Reynolds as Charlie and Melissa Saint as Becca in I Hate You.

A new sitcom from Robert Popper of Friday Night Dinner renown, I Hate You revolves around two (sort of) fondly bickering twentysomething flatmates. If you have kids and enjoyed watching Friday Night Dinner with them, do bear in mind that Popper’s latest isn’t aimed at the same audience. And that’s fine, obviously. Popper is a versatile and often inspired comic writer who enjoys trying different things. Unfortunately, I Hate You isn’t very funny. Our mildly dysfunctional protagonists are played by newcomers Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint. They’re great, they have a natural rapport, but middle-class London coffee kids fretting over wacky dates and suchlike? We’ve seen it all before.

Being Jewish in Scotland – Thursday, BBC Scotland, 10:30pm

Being Jewish in Scotland; Mark with his mother Doreen.

This intimate documentary features revealing contributions from a diverse range of Jewish people living in Scotland today. Scotland was once home to around 20 dedicated synagogues. Only six remain. But the Jewish community is in vibrant health. We encounter engaging characters such as the senior religious leader Rabbi Moshi Rubin, plus Mark and his mother Doreen, who run the only kosher deli in the country. The message is inclusive and uplifting. One of the interviewees, Kathy, is a holocaust survivor who settled in Scotland over 40 years ago. “I fell in love with Scotland… I felt that the Scots suffered over the centuries just like the Jews suffered over the centuries… and I felt that I may just fit in.”

Unreported World – Friday, Channel 4, 7:30pm

Viewer discretion is once again advised as the latest series of this venerable global current affairs programme begins. It follows private detectives and armed bounty hunters trying to rescue teenagers from Houston’s sex trafficking underworld. Reporter Yousra Elbagir uncovers some utterly heart-breaking stories. As always when previewing programmes of this highly sensitive nature, I won’t go into any potentially upsetting detail. My synopsis hopefully provides all the basic information and trigger warnings you require. Unreported World, which has been running continuously for 22 years in a pre-watershed slot, presents itself with the utmost integrity and sensitivity. It’s a vital piece of television journalism.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Liverpool has vowed to throw the ‘best party ever’ as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023
Trevor Noah ‘looks forward to the world being my home again’ post-Daily Show (Sarah Merians /Pratham USA/PA)
Trevor Noah ‘looks forward to the world being my home again’ post-Daily Show
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things (David Jensen/PA)
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody (Richard Drew/AP)
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody
Simon Cowell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
America’s Got Talent going global with all-stars version
Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)
Viewers spot suspense-spoiling gaffe on Graham Norton’s Eurovision card
Sam Ryder finished second in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liverpool to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2023
Joey Essex spoke about the death of his mother in a BBC documentary (Des Wilie/BBC/PA)
Joey Essex says doing Dancing On Ice ‘a bit more serious’ for him
Trawlermen: Hunting the Catch: Crew work to repair the nets on Endeavour V, 200 miles off into the North Atlantic.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others

Editor's Picks