Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable? – Friday, BBC One, 9:30pm

In the latest episode of this addictive comedy thriller from Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, we finally find out more about the mysterious Jen. It unfurls in the form of a sucker-punching flashback told from Jen’s perspective. Everything we’ve witnessed so far is (sort of) wrong. A very special guest-star, Jessica Hynes, turns up to thicken the plot. I can’t elaborate, as that would ruin Cooper and Hizli’s carefully constructed twist-strewn narrative, so all I’ll say is this: Am I Being Unreasonable? is a rare treat. Clever, funny, odd, heartfelt and utterly unpredictable, it’s one of the best things I’ve seen on TV this year. And I’ve seen quite a few things on TV this year.

David Wilson’s Crime Files: Cold Cases – Tuesday, BBC Scotland, 10pm

Criminologist David Wilson begins his latest series with the sad saga of Jean Milne, a wealthy Broughty Ferry spinster who was found murdered in her mansion. This all took place back in 1912. The case remains unsolved. Wilson meets with Professor Niamh Nic Daéid from Dundee University. Daéid and her colleagues were commissioned to re-examine the case through a modern lens. They pore over the historical details while revealing the various ways in which forensic science has progressed since the early 20th century. Wilson also talks to the leading member of a team devoted to some new forms of DNA analysis that could revolutionize cold case investigations.

The Elon Musk Show – Wednesday, BBC Two, 9pm

Despite its title, this isn’t a wildly misjudged light entertainment variety extravaganza hosted by the controversial billionaire. Let’s hope he makes that one day, though, as it does sound like the sort of stupid thing he’d produce on a midnight whim. What we’re presented with instead is a three-part account of his inexorable rise and ultimate domination, featuring contributions from friends, family members, employees and enemies of the world’s richest man. Preview copies weren’t available, but I think it’s safe to assume that this will be absolutely fascinating. Musk is a deeply strange person who wields extraordinary global power. A nerd who sought revenge and won. He probably won’t be satisfied until space is renamed in his honour.

This England – Wednesday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Please note that certain scenes this week may prove distressing to some viewers. If you’ve been following Michael Winterbottom’s bleakly riveting factual drama about the Johnson government’s mishandling of the pandemic, then you’ll know what I’m alluding to. Do not watch if you’re likely to become upset, I can’t stress that enough. And therein lies the difficulty of This England. It’s an important piece of work, it accurately lays bare the catastrophic incompetence of our glorious leaders, but many of us are still grieving for loved ones lost during the pandemic. However, I’m not for a moment suggesting that it shouldn’t have been made. I admire its anger and compassion. It can’t pull any punches, otherwise what’s the point?

I Hate You – Thursday, Channel 4, 10pm

A new sitcom from Robert Popper of Friday Night Dinner renown, I Hate You revolves around two (sort of) fondly bickering twentysomething flatmates. If you have kids and enjoyed watching Friday Night Dinner with them, do bear in mind that Popper’s latest isn’t aimed at the same audience. And that’s fine, obviously. Popper is a versatile and often inspired comic writer who enjoys trying different things. Unfortunately, I Hate You isn’t very funny. Our mildly dysfunctional protagonists are played by newcomers Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint. They’re great, they have a natural rapport, but middle-class London coffee kids fretting over wacky dates and suchlike? We’ve seen it all before.

Being Jewish in Scotland – Thursday, BBC Scotland, 10:30pm

This intimate documentary features revealing contributions from a diverse range of Jewish people living in Scotland today. Scotland was once home to around 20 dedicated synagogues. Only six remain. But the Jewish community is in vibrant health. We encounter engaging characters such as the senior religious leader Rabbi Moshi Rubin, plus Mark and his mother Doreen, who run the only kosher deli in the country. The message is inclusive and uplifting. One of the interviewees, Kathy, is a holocaust survivor who settled in Scotland over 40 years ago. “I fell in love with Scotland… I felt that the Scots suffered over the centuries just like the Jews suffered over the centuries… and I felt that I may just fit in.”

Unreported World – Friday, Channel 4, 7:30pm

Viewer discretion is once again advised as the latest series of this venerable global current affairs programme begins. It follows private detectives and armed bounty hunters trying to rescue teenagers from Houston’s sex trafficking underworld. Reporter Yousra Elbagir uncovers some utterly heart-breaking stories. As always when previewing programmes of this highly sensitive nature, I won’t go into any potentially upsetting detail. My synopsis hopefully provides all the basic information and trigger warnings you require. Unreported World, which has been running continuously for 22 years in a pre-watershed slot, presents itself with the utmost integrity and sensitivity. It’s a vital piece of television journalism.