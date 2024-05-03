Soap star Sherrie Hewson joins cast of Hollyoaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Soap star Sherrie Hewson joins cast of Hollyoaks

By Press Association
Soap star Sherrie Hewson will join the cast of Hollyoaks, it has been announced (Matt Crossick/PA)
Soap star Sherrie Hewson will join the cast of Hollyoaks, it has been announced.

The Benidorm actress and actor Jeremy Sheffield will join the Blake family as mother and son duo Martha and Jez.

The newest arrivals will come bearing unexpected news and will shake the lives of Sienna, Maxine, Dilly and Liberty.

Sherrie Hewson and Jeremy Sheffield as Martha and Jez (Lime Pictures)

The duo will first appear on Hollyoaks on E4 in late May.

Hannah Cheers, executive producer of the soap, said: “To be a Blake, you must be clever, captivating and charming on the outside… and calculating, cold and cynical on the inside.

“With a family dynasty so rich in history, it should come as no surprise that there are still many secrets to be uncovered.

“But for Sienna, Dilly, Liberty and Maxine, what happens next is not what anyone could have expected….”

Loose Women star Hewson, who is best known for her roles as Joyce Temple-Savage in Benidorm, and Maureen Holdsworth in Coronation Street, said: “It’s been a roller coaster joining Hollyoaks!

“The character is just wonderful to play. Everyone is so lovely such a great atmosphere to work in and so welcoming. We laugh a lot, what more could you ask for.”

Sheffield, who first appeared in the soap as the evil character Patrick Blake, added: “I’m so excited to be back in the village and have the opportunity to play a great new character.

“Jez might be Patrick’s twin but he couldn’t be more different; he’s charming, enigmatic, complex and full of mystery.

“Working with the wonderful Sherrie Hewson means we get to explore even more of the famously twisted Blake family secrets.”