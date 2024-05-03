Gavin and Stacey to return for last episode on Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin and Stacey to return for last episode on Christmas Day

By Press Association
James Corden shared the news that the hit sitcom would return for a final episode (Ian West/PA)
BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey will return for its last-ever episode on Christmas Day this year.

The hit TV series about a couple who commit to a long-distance relationship last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

In an Instagram post, writer and star James Corden shared an image of him and fellow creator Ruth Jones with a 2024 script titled: “Gavin and Stacey: The finale.”

He wrote: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

The BBC said: “We’ll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!

“Coming this Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Jones had previously shut down rumours that the series would return.

The Welsh actress said it was “sadly a rumour” on RTE Radio 1 in February.

The comedy followed the two titular characters Gavin and Stacey, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Essex and Wales.

US outlet Deadline reported in February that the special was being produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’s Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden.

Loose Women star Page and comedian Rob Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn in the series, have denied knowledge of the show’s return.

But Page wrote on Instagram on Friday: “O my god it’s happening!!! So excited!!! Last ever Gavin and Stacey! Christmas Day @bbcone. Can’t wait to start filming!!”

The show, which picked up multiple accolades including Bafta and British Comedy Awards gongs, also stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Gavin’s mother Pam and father Mick, while Melanie Walters portrays Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen.

Lamb wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S… we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurring.”

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019
James Corden, Joanna Page, Mathew Horne and Ruth Jones star in Gavin and Stacey (Tom Jackson/BBC/PA)

Running for three series from 2007 to 2010, the festive special in 2019 saw Smithy, played by Corden, and Nessa, whose characters had an on-off relationship, end on a cliff-hanger after Nessa, played by Jones, proposed.

The 2019 festive episode scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years when it aired, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the new year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

The special also went on to win the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

Jones told the PA news agency during the red carpet event that the barrier was Corden living in the US prior to his exit from his talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden, which ended in 2023.

“We still have the same situation, which is that James and I live on different continents, so getting together to write is very difficult, so who knows?,” she said. “At the moment there are no plans.”

Corden has been cast in a London stage production of political drama The Constituent, which is set to begin at The Old Vic in June, and has starred in the Prime Video comedy series Mammals.

Jones went on to create and star in Sky One comedy drama Stella, for which she was nominated for a Bafta, and has also written novels.