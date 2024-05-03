Toby Stephens joins Spanish wedding special of The Split as cast returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Toby Stephens joins Spanish wedding special of The Split as cast returns

By Press Association
Cast member Toby Stephens. (Yui Mok/PA)
Cast member Toby Stephens. (Yui Mok/PA)

Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan will return for a Spain-set special of BBC comedy drama The Split.

The programme about divorce lawyers came to an end with a third series in 2022 with Walker as Hannah Defoe and Mangan as Nathan Stern ending their own marriage.

The two-part special is set two years later with Hannah and her family gathering for a wedding in Catalonia’s wine region while she considers looking for love again.

Graham Norton Show – London
Stephen Mangan (Matt Crossick/PA)

Black Sails and Jane Eyre star Toby Stephens will join as hot-shot family lawyer Archie Moore as Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Ian McElhinney, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Elizabeth Roberts and Alex Guersman return.

Creator Abi Morgan, who wrote The Iron Lady, said: “In a world of brutal break-ups and tantalising make-ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split.

“Problematic prenups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low-flying marriage proposals, as rom com meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home.”

The show also follows the lives of the other Defoe sisters Nina (Scholey) and Rose (Button) and their mother Ruth (Findlay) and is produced by the production company Sister.

Annabel Scholey, Nicola Walker, Fiona Button (1)
Annabel Scholey, Nicola Walker, Fiona Button (BBC/Sister)

Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and executive producer Lucy Dyke said: “It is a joy to reunite with Abi and our wonderful Split team for this two-parter for the BBC One and iPlayer.

“We have missed the Defoe family and their messy, complex lives so we couldn’t be more excited to send them to beautiful Barcelona for a glorious, romantic weekend.

“In this chapter, Abi explores the often terrifying prospect of facing new romance after divorce and promises a rollercoaster of emotions along the way. And welcoming the brilliant Toby Stephens to our ensemble, as lawyer Archie Moore, it’s safe to say, sparks are going to fly.”

It is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in the year and has already begun filming in Spain.

A spin-off series The Split Up is set to focus on Manchester’s divorce law circuit and be broadcast following the special.