Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map

By Gayle Ritchie
October 8 2022, 11.15am
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.

The lost village of Muirton of Ardblair is the subject of an exhibition launching in Perth on October 8. Gayle Ritchie chats to curator Paul Adair.

A group of serious-looking children scrub around in the dirt playing boules outside a whitewashed thatched cottage.

Villager Isobel Chapel pumps water from a trough, Jane Gow sits reading a Bible. A horse stands tethered to a cart in a copse of trees.

These are just some of the evocative scenes portrayed in a collection of rare photos taken at Muirton of Ardblair in 1893.

Isobel Chapel pumps water from an old trough.

Once a small but thriving community on the outskirts of Blairgowrie, ‘The Muirton’, as it was known locally, grew as a township of flax spinners and tenant farmers living in ramshackle cottages.

Many were thatched, with earth floors and no running water.

Slow decline

With increasing industrialisation and the rise of water-powered mills, the village’s population declined after the First World War and the cottages fell into a slow decline.

The last remaining resident, Jenk Gow, passed away in 1972 – 50 years ago.

Sadly, almost nothing has been preserved of the village, which once boasted around 20 cottages.

Had it not been for artists and photographers who were drawn to its picturesque qualities, the community and its stories might have been completely forgotten.

Jenk Gow – the last, and oldest, resident, believed to be 101 years old.

New exhibition

However, this way of rural life is the subject of a new exhibition launching today at Perth Museum and Art Gallery.

Featuring rare photographic prints from 1893, historic artefacts, and paintings by Ewan Geddes, one of the local artists known as the ‘Blairgowrie Boys’, the exhibition runs until December 23.

Geddes, who was born in Blairgowrie in 1866 and died in 1936 aged 70, declared he had “found artistically all his soul longed for” in The Muirton.

Paul Adair, collections officer at Perth Museum and Gallery, took great joy in curating the new exhibition.

A gable end wood shelter.

He believes the village had a “magical attraction” for artists and photographers.

“By the late 19th Century, Muirton of Ardblair was a township in decline. The population was aging, younger folk had left in pursuit of better prospects in the towns,” he says.

“Many of the cottages were in need of repair and some in the final stages of decay when the photos were taken.

“They began to look like they belonged in a bygone era.

“This very character gave it a reputation as a ‘Brigadoon’, a place that is idyllic, unaffected by time, or remote from reality. Its quaintness was attractive to artists.”

Jane Gow sits in a quiet corner reading a bible.

Annual photography excursion

In 1905, The Scottish Photographic Federation chose Blairgowrie for its annual excursion.

Around 60 photographers descended on The Muirton as part of the itinerary.

A report in Dundee’s Evening Telegraph the following day stated: “In the afternoon parties went, under the guidance of local photographers, to the Muirton of Ardblair.

“Horses and carts, children, and even the peace-loving pigs were pressed into the service. The crowd round the celebrated residence of Mr Brough was at times so great it was necessary to work in relays.”

Thomas Gow’s horse stands with a cart in a copse of trees.

Folio acquisition

The idea for the exhibition arose following the acquisition of a folio of rare 19th Century photos of the now-vanished village, although Paul says it’s not known who took them.

“They were carefully composed and constructed – they’re certainly not snapshots,” he reflects. “They’ve been created by someone with a very artistic eye.

“The queue to photograph the ‘famous’ Brough’s Cottage and its residents is intriguing.

“It’s interesting to consider what that attraction was and whether we over-romanticised what must have been quite a hard way of life.

“I think, even back then, it was seen as a traditional, rural way of life that was vanishing and people were drawn to that.

“The cottages are higgledy-piggledy random constructions. They’re very picturesque.”

Jeannie outside her ivy-clad cottage.

Village descendants

After acquiring the photos of The Muirton, Paul contacted Jennifer Woods, a descendant of artist Ewan Geddes, and it turned out she had carried out a lot of research on the lost village herself.

He also got in touch with Gordon Greig, whose great aunt was Jenk Gow, who died in in the cottage known as The Neuk.

“Gordon gave me loads of personal recollection of his visits to The Muirton as a boy, playing there, and about the characters who lived there,” says Paul.

“I interviewed him on site and he talked about where Brough’s cottage was, where the heart of the clachan was, and so on.”

A boy whittling and a woman knitting.

Both Jennifer and Gordon contributed to a book published in 2017 by Margaret Laing titled Muirton of Ardblair: The Lost Village and the Artists Who Keep the Memory Alive.

This had a limited run and was only available in the local newsagent’s shop.

But, says Paul, it was a great resource upon which he drew when creating the exhibition.

Mix of artefacts

As well as photographs, it boasts a mix of historic artefacts, including household objects like soup terrines, spinning wheels and agricultural objects.

While they don’t have a high monetary value, Paul believes they’re “very relatable” to people and reflect a lost way of life.

“They serve an obvious function that we can recognise today,” he says. “They represent the basics of life.

“We’re showing the original photos framed in one part of the museum and in another space we’ve digitised these to a high resolution so they occupy a full wall. It will almost be like entering into the space.”

Flax industry

Paul says the origins of The Muirton are likely linked to the growing of flax, a crop whose fibrous stalks were turned into linen.

“By the mid-19th Century it supported a community of about 20 flax spinners and linen weavers living in cottages with earth floors and thatched roofs,” he says.

“This cottage industry gradually died out as the water-powered mills of Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus became dominant.

Ewan Geddes painting at The Muirton.

“The census of 1861 records 11 handloom weavers in The Muirton, but by 1871 there were none.

“Despite this, The Muirton continued as a community well into the 20th Century. The occupants maintained small strips of land called ‘riggs’ where flax, potatoes, turnips, grass, barley, and oats were grown.”

But and Ben

The cottages of Muirton of Ardblair were mostly simple two-room residences known as ‘but and bens’- the ‘but’ being the kitchen and entrance, which gave access to the adjoining ‘ben’.

Their walls were constructed of locally found stone and rubble held together with earth and clay.

The roof was timber thatched with rushes which grew plentifully in the surrounding boggy land and around the nearby lochs.

“It’s interesting to consider what that attraction was and whether we over-romanticised what must have been quite a hard way of life.”

PAUL ADAIR

The floor was compacted clay. Sometimes the interior walls were lined with old newspapers pasted on to the walls for insulation and draft proofing.

Cooking would have been over the open fire using a ‘swey’ or ‘swee’ to suspend the pot or to heat water in a kettle.

Fuel would have been bundles of wood collected locally and peat where available.

Water was hand- pumped from an underground burn into a large communal wooden barrel then carried in a bucket to the house.

Jane Gow feeding chickens.

Box beds, enclosed by timber sides and ceilings, gave a little privacy and warmth.

Some would have had doors to close them from view during the day as the bedroom also served as kitchen and living room.

A weaving community

In the early 18th Century, flax growing was encouraged to boost the economy of rural Scotland and between 1727 and 1748, the amount grown in Scotland trebled.

Around this time at Muirton of Ardblair, flax was spun during the winter months and ‘rents were paid from the yarn’.

There were many marshy areas around the Muirton and lying pools of water that were ideal for ‘retting’ – the process of soaking the flax to ferment and help separate the fibres.

Isobel Chapel, known as Ise.

In the mid-1800s, handloom linen weaving was recorded as being the occupation of almost all the heads of the households, but by the end of the century, the role of linen as a cottage industry was over as the power mills of Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus took over.

The landowner, the Laird of Ardblair, gave tenants more land to cultivate for other crops and employment gradually diversified.

A man sits at his fireplace.
  • A Lost Community: Muirton of Ardblair is open October 8 to December 23 at Perth Museum & Art Gallery. Entry is free but donations are welcome.
  • The photos were purchased by Culture Perth and Kinross thanks to funding from the National Fund for Acquisitions, administered with Scottish Government funding by National Museums Scotland.
  • A series of craft activities are being organised around the exhibition including talks and workshops for children. For details see
    culturepk.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee. Ian Brown concert, as pictured.
Ian Brown came up smelling of roses after Caird Hall masterclass in 2007
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. John Holt legend Picture shows; John Holt book and image. Dundee. Supplied by Steve Finan Date; Unknown
Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book
The Meri-Mate operation started life in Carnoustie before moving to Dundee with the Okhai family.
Do you remember Meri-Mate? The fizzy drinks that took Dundee by storm
Hammy and The Hamsters pictured during their bid for pop glory in 1964.
Hear Dundee FC's Hammy and The Hamsters take a shot at pop glory in…
Mick McManus was among the legends James Masson used to enjoy watching at Perth City Hall in the 1960s and 1970s. Image: Shutterstock.
Giant Haystacks, Big Daddy and Mick McManus were the ring kings of Perth City…
Georgina Ballantine and her father in October 1922 with her record-breaking 64lb salmon.
Meet the WWI nurse who went to war with a 'wriggling monster' and caught…
The Cox Stack has been a pillar of the community for over 150 years.
Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…
St Andrews Home Guard circa 1943/44. David Makein is pictured back row left
'The plane shook the house': Father's St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired…

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes

Editor's Picks