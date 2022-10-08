Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dunfermline.

The incident took place on Grange Drive near Pitreavie Industrial Estate on Friday afternoon.

It involved two cars.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing someone being cut out of one of the vehicles.

One man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Friday police received a report of a road crash involving two cars on Grange Drive, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”