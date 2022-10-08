Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline

By Emma Duncan
October 8 2022, 12.19pm Updated: October 8 2022, 12.28pm
The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dunfermline.

The incident took place on Grange Drive near Pitreavie Industrial Estate on Friday afternoon.

It involved two cars.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing someone being cut out of one of the vehicles.

One man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Friday police received a report of a road crash involving two cars on Grange Drive, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
Cupar Swimming Club is one of the best in Scotland
Cupar Swimming Club named one of the best in Scotland despite pool opening cuts
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
The five-course meal guests were served at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
In a message issued to parents the Buckhaven school warned it was against Fife Council policy for anyone to vape or smoke on council grounds.
Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school
The Menu Food & Drink Awards at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man 'not suitably dressed for weather' found safe and well
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police have launched a probe following an incident of flashing in Gallatown Park, Kirkcaldy Picture shows; Gallatown Park in Kirkcaldy. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 07/10/2022
Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy…

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others

Editor's Picks