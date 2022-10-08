Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline By Emma Duncan October 8 2022, 12.19pm Updated: October 8 2022, 12.28pm The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Dunfermline. The incident took place on Grange Drive near Pitreavie Industrial Estate on Friday afternoon. It involved two cars. Eyewitnesses reported seeing someone being cut out of one of the vehicles. One man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Friday police received a report of a road crash involving two cars on Grange Drive, Dunfermline. “Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for… Cupar Swimming Club named one of the best in Scotland despite pool opening cuts REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game… VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at… Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event Missing Kirkcaldy man 'not suitably dressed for weather' found safe and well Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy… Most Read 1 ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times 2 Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire 3 ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening 4 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction 5 Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru 7 6 Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well 7 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 8 Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal 9 The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth 10 Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board… More from The Courier Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable? Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it? Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others Editor's Picks ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy park Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards