Salma Hayek joins Madonna on stage as Celebration Tour dazzles Mexico City

Salma Hayek has thanked Madonna for an “unforgettable night” after she joined the pop superstar on stage during her Celebration Tour.

The actress served as a guest judge for a performance of the 1990 hit Vogue during one of the singer’s Mexico City shows

Each show pays homage to the New York ballroom culture which the song was inspired by as dancers perform energetic choreography in extravagant outfits for Madonna and a guest while they grade them 10s across the board.

Mexican-American actress Hayek opted for a Frida Kahlo-inspired look for the night as she wore her hair in an updo with plaits and a floral headpiece.

For her outfit she wore a colourful maxi skirt, a black corset top and a cropped leather jacket paired with bold, gold jewellery.

Madonna donned a black and silver corset with long sleeves for the performance.

Hayek shared photos of her outfit and of her on stage alongside Madonna to Instagram, writing: “Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour.

“This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasure”.

She tagged the post #VIVAMEXICO #VIVAMADONNA.

Actress Jessica Alba was among those to comment on the performance, sharing crown emojis as she described the collaboration as “epic”.

The Celebration Tour sees the Queen Of Pop perform her greatest hits from across her four-decade career.

The show also features a variety of theatrical stage set-ups and the singer wears a host of extravagant outfits.

For her rendition of Vogue at the opening night of the tour in London in October, Madonna brought out her younger daughter Estere and eldest daughter Lourdes.

As the dancers showed off their moves, including Estere, Madonna and Lourdes graded them on their performances.

The singer has also brought Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, designer Donatella Versace, actress Julia Garner and model Pamela Anderson on as guests during her tour.

This is Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020.

The tour was originally due to start in Canada but had to be postponed due to the singer contracting a “serious bacterial infection” which led to her having a several-day stay in intensive care.

After her performances in London, she moved on to her European and North American legs.