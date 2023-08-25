Significant milestone as Levenmouth rail link track now complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Significant milestone as Levenmouth rail link track now complete

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop was in Fife on Friday to place the final clip on the 12-mile track.

By Claire Warrender
Transport minister Fiona Hyslop and Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, mark the completion of the track at Levenmouth Rail link
Transport minister Fiona Hyslop and Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, mark the track completion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Levenmouth rail link has reached a significant milestone with the new track now complete.

Attention is now turning to building the new station buildings at Leven and Cameron Bridge before the £116 million railway opens next year.

Levenmouth rail link. The track is now complete.
The Levenmouth rail link track is now complete. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop visited Leven today to install the final clip in the track.

The Scottish Government-funded project will see passenger trains run from the town for the first time in 50 years.

It will connect the town with Thornton Junction and the Fife circle route.

And it also includes preparatory work for electrification as part of wider ambitions to decarbonise Scotland’s railway.

Growing sense of excitement

Ms Hyslop said: “With work progressing on both Leven and Cameron Bridge stations, it is great to see a real and growing sense of excitement and anticipation building.

Politicians of all hues joined campaigners to witness the milestone.
Politicians of all hues joined campaigners to witness the milestone. Picture: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Levenmouth rail link opens next year..
Levenmouth rail link opens next year.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The final clip is now in place on the completed Levenmouth rail link track.
The final clip is now in place on the completed Levenmouth rail link track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I would like to thank the team on the ground who worked through all weathers to complete the track and continue to work hard to bring this line back to life.

“On completion, the line will enable low-carbon transport options and make a real contribution to the Government’s net-zero transport ambitions.

Ms Hyslop said it will also bring social and economic benefits to Levenmouth.

Levenmouth rail link ‘will unlock education and employment opportunities’

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said the progress over the past year had been incredible.

“Our focus now turns towards the completion of the new stations on the route ahead of the line entering passenger service next year.

“We are incredibly proud to be delivering this project on behalf of the Scottish Government and helping to unlock the leisure, education and employment opportunities that the new railway will deliver.”

The new Levenmouth rail link is expected to open in the spring.

