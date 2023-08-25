Significant milestone as Levenmouth rail link track now complete

The Levenmouth rail link has reached a significant milestone with the new track now complete.

Attention is now turning to building the new station buildings at Leven and Cameron Bridge before the £116 million railway opens next year.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop visited Leven today to install the final clip in the track.

The Scottish Government-funded project will see passenger trains run from the town for the first time in 50 years.

It will connect the town with Thornton Junction and the Fife circle route.

And it also includes preparatory work for electrification as part of wider ambitions to decarbonise Scotland’s railway.

Growing sense of excitement

Ms Hyslop said: “With work progressing on both Leven and Cameron Bridge stations, it is great to see a real and growing sense of excitement and anticipation building.

“I would like to thank the team on the ground who worked through all weathers to complete the track and continue to work hard to bring this line back to life.

“On completion, the line will enable low-carbon transport options and make a real contribution to the Government’s net-zero transport ambitions.”

Ms Hyslop said it will also bring social and economic benefits to Levenmouth.

Levenmouth rail link ‘will unlock education and employment opportunities’

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said the progress over the past year had been incredible.

“Our focus now turns towards the completion of the new stations on the route ahead of the line entering passenger service next year.

“We are incredibly proud to be delivering this project on behalf of the Scottish Government and helping to unlock the leisure, education and employment opportunities that the new railway will deliver.”

The new Levenmouth rail link is expected to open in the spring.