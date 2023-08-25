Ian Murray on lessons from first Fife derby and reasons behind Raith Rovers’ recent change in shape

Ian Murray is looking forward to a less unusual Fife derby this time around.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline were drawn not only in the same Viaplay Cup group, they were also scheduled to play each other on the opening day of the season.

Both sides were, naturally, still putting the pieces of their squad together – the Pars still have a few players to add at this stage, though there is no panic.

Dunfermline have started the season strongly, especially in the league and were a few kicks of the ball away from starting the season with maximum points from their opening two games.

Murray is respectful of the threat James McPake’s side poses but sees much improvement in his own team.

First Fife derby was difficult, says Ian Murray

“It was a bit different or a bit harder when it’s the first game of the season,” Murray told Courier Sport. “It was difficult for Dunfermline as well – not many teams have derby games that early.

“We had to deal with that, which was fine. I thought we did OK in the game.

“I thought we probably shaded it, but it was really hard. Dunfermline are a really well-drilled team.

“Defensively they’re very good, they have played their formation for a long time now. They’re accustomed to it and robust with it.

“On the flip side, I think we’re in a better place in terms of fitness and tempo than we were at that stage.”

Raith team news

The only players now missing through injury are Ross Matthews, Dylan Corr and Aidan Connolly – though the latter could make his return in the coming weeks.

Players back to fitness and the addition of ex-Par Shaun Byrne have given the Rovers manager more room to experiment.

Last week, away at Easter Road, Rovers switched to a 4-2-3-1 from their more attacking two-striker system. But the experimentation hadn’t ended there.

“I’ve looked at a few shapes this week because of the players we’ve got,” said Murray.

“I always think to try and get as many of your good players on the park at the same time as you possibly can.

Reasons behind Rovers’ change in shape

“We changed our shape last week purely because of the pitch size, we couldn’t go for one player there, it was too much to ask for one player. It’s a huge area to cover.

“It also gave me the chance to get minutes into Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne and get them playing together.

“I felt they did really well, I felt the whole team team did really well.

“It’s great to have both shapes, we can look at a flat 4-4-2 and a 4-4-1-1 as well because we certainly have legs in the wide areas. When you play flat, in particular, you really need that.”