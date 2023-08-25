Ian Murray on lessons from first Fife derby and reasons behind Raith Rovers’ recent change in shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ian Murray on lessons from first Fife derby and reasons behind Raith Rovers’ recent change in shape

The Stark's Park manager switched to a slightly more defensive shape for the recent game against Hibs.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is preparing for another Fife derby. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is preparing for another Fife derby. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray is looking forward to a less unusual Fife derby this time around.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline were drawn not only in the same Viaplay Cup group, they were also scheduled to play each other on the opening day of the season.

Both sides were, naturally, still putting the pieces of their squad together – the Pars still have a few players to add at this stage, though there is no panic.

Dunfermline have started the season strongly, especially in the league and were a few kicks of the ball away from starting the season with maximum points from their opening two games.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake makes a "1-1" gesture to Dundee United fans
Dunfermline manager James McPake is preparing for another Fife derby versus Raith. Image: SNS

Murray is respectful of the threat James McPake’s side poses but sees much improvement in his own team.

First Fife derby was difficult, says Ian Murray

“It was a bit different or a bit harder when it’s the first game of the season,” Murray told Courier Sport. “It was difficult for Dunfermline as well – not many teams have derby games that early.

“We had to deal with that, which was fine. I thought we did OK in the game.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray during last month’s Fife derby. Image: SNS.

“I thought we probably shaded it, but it was really hard. Dunfermline are a really well-drilled team.

“Defensively they’re very good, they have played their formation for a long time now. They’re accustomed to it and robust with it.

“On the flip side, I think we’re in a better place in terms of fitness and tempo than we were at that stage.”

Raith team news

The only players now missing through injury are Ross Matthews, Dylan Corr and Aidan Connolly – though the latter could make his return in the coming weeks.

Players back to fitness and the addition of ex-Par Shaun Byrne have given the Rovers manager more room to experiment.

Raith Rovers’ Shaun Byrne will face his former team. Image: SNS.

Last week, away at Easter Road, Rovers switched to a 4-2-3-1 from their more attacking two-striker system. But the experimentation hadn’t ended there.

“I’ve looked at a few shapes this week because of the players we’ve got,” said Murray.

“I always think to try and get as many of your good players on the park at the same time as you possibly can.

Reasons behind Rovers’ change in shape

“We changed our shape last week purely because of the pitch size, we couldn’t go for one player there, it was too much to ask for one player. It’s a huge area to cover.

“It also gave me the chance to get minutes into Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne and get them playing together.

“I felt they did really well, I felt the whole team team did really well.

“It’s great to have both shapes, we can look at a flat 4-4-2 and a 4-4-1-1 as well because we certainly have legs in the wide areas. When you play flat, in particular, you really need that.”