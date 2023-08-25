Blend is back! Former Reform Street coffee shop makes Dundee return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Blend is back! Former Reform Street coffee shop makes Dundee return

The popular coffee lounge will make its return at another location in the city.

By Andrew Robson
Blend Coffee manager Melanie Ward outside the shop.
Manager Melanie Ward shared the good news on Thursday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Popular Dundee coffee shop Blend is making a return to the city – just weeks after closing its Reform Street store.

The city centre coffee shop closed in July after nearly five years due to rising costs.

However, this week manager Melanie Ward posted a video on Facebook where she shared good news.

Blend Coffee will be making a swift return on Dock Street, where it will share a space with Dock Street Studios.

Blend Coffee Dundee
Blend Coffee.

Melanie said: “I am so happy to announce our new partnership with Dock Street Studios.

“Dock Street Studios reached out to us and asked if we wanted to run the coffee shop.

“There are so many good things about this partnership which we are so excited about.”

Overwhelming support after Blend Reform Street closure

Melanie also thanked locals for their support since they announced the closure last month.

She said: “Since we announced the closure on Reform Street the response has been so overwhelming.

“So many places and people reached out because they believe in what we do and what Blend brings to the community.

“To be honest it was so emotional reading through everyone’s comments.

“It was so humbling to be at a place where people understand what you are trying to achieve.”

In the Facebook post, Blend said it would be open late Friday evening serving coffee, tea, wine and beer.

Blend at Dock Street Studios an ‘exciting partnership’

The new shared space will be named ‘Blend at Dock Street Studios’ and is located next to the Malmaison Hotel.

Manager Melanie added: “We cannot wait to welcome you to our new home.”

In July, Courier columnist Rebecca Baird questioned the loss of the cosy coffee lounge, and asked: If booming Blend can’t afford the rent for its spacious Reform Street unit, who can?

Blend also has branches in Perth High Street, Dunfermline’s Abbot House and Rashielee Avenue in Erskine.

