Blend is back! Former Reform Street coffee shop makes Dundee return

Popular Dundee coffee shop Blend is making a return to the city – just weeks after closing its Reform Street store.

The city centre coffee shop closed in July after nearly five years due to rising costs.

However, this week manager Melanie Ward posted a video on Facebook where she shared good news.

Blend Coffee will be making a swift return on Dock Street, where it will share a space with Dock Street Studios.

Melanie said: “I am so happy to announce our new partnership with Dock Street Studios.

“Dock Street Studios reached out to us and asked if we wanted to run the coffee shop.

“There are so many good things about this partnership which we are so excited about.”

Overwhelming support after Blend Reform Street closure

Melanie also thanked locals for their support since they announced the closure last month.

She said: “Since we announced the closure on Reform Street the response has been so overwhelming.

“So many places and people reached out because they believe in what we do and what Blend brings to the community.

“To be honest it was so emotional reading through everyone’s comments.

“It was so humbling to be at a place where people understand what you are trying to achieve.”

In the Facebook post, Blend said it would be open late Friday evening serving coffee, tea, wine and beer.

Blend at Dock Street Studios an ‘exciting partnership’

The new shared space will be named ‘Blend at Dock Street Studios’ and is located next to the Malmaison Hotel.

Manager Melanie added: “We cannot wait to welcome you to our new home.”

In July, Courier columnist Rebecca Baird questioned the loss of the cosy coffee lounge, and asked: If booming Blend can’t afford the rent for its spacious Reform Street unit, who can?

Blend also has branches in Perth High Street, Dunfermline’s Abbot House and Rashielee Avenue in Erskine.