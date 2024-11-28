Fife farmer warns ‘dying is not an option’ if inheritance tax plans go ahead

A Fife farmer has warned “dying isn’t an option” in the sector amidst the ongoing inheritance tax row.

Speaking from a rally at Holyrood, which saw hundreds turn out to protest against the so-called ‘tractor tax’, Auchtermuchty farmer Murdo Fraser said it would decimate Scotland’s rural economy.

The 57-year-old, who part-owns Pitcarlie Farm, revealed he and his two brothers could be hit with a bill of more than £1 million when their father – now 86 – dies.

He said it would be “game over” for the third-generation family farm – which was founded by his grandfather when he returned from fighting in the first world war.

The UK Government plans to tax inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m at 20% – half the usual rate – from April 2026.

Calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to axe the controversial plans – outlined in the Autumn budget – father-of-three Murdo said: “Farmers feel like they have been thrown under a rotavator.

“It’s like the next Highland Clearances and if this policy is not stopped the sector will be ruined.

“We did not see this coming. Farmers used to be respected for all that we do to feed the nation but now it would appear there is an anti-farming agenda.

“What will happen if farmers have to start selling up and the land is bought by investment companies? How is that good for Great Britain?”

Murdo, who hopes to pass his share of the business down to his two sons and daughter, continued: “Dying just isn’t an option for famers just now.

“If this goes ahead, my brothers and I could be hit with a £1 million tax bill when our father dies.

“He is 86 and in good health, but no-one knows what is around the corner.

“If more than one of us dies – as can happen, as death is not chronological or predictable – it would be even worse.

Farmland a ‘ticking time bomb’

“We have never had any intention of selling the farm – we actually wanted to expand – but this would mean we would have to sell off large chunks of land to pay the tax man.

“It really would be a game over scenario for the business that we have all worked so hard to build up for future generations.

“Because the asset we are sitting on is so overinflated, it’s like a ticking time bomb.

“Prices of land have been hugely inflated in recent years and despite the fact we don’t intend to sell, the inheritance tax would be based on that inflated value.

“If the tax was based on the value of the earning capacity of the farm, we could manage that. But if it’s based on the asset – the land, farm buildings, machinery as well as the business – we would have to cash in the asset to cover it.

“We are in a Catch-22, however, as we are leant money by the banks on the value of the asset. So if land values were to plummet we would also be in a dire situation.

“We feel like a hand grenade has been thrown into the room and we don’t know how to get out.”

Cross-party support at farming tax rally

Murdo added: “We have seen no real paperwork on this yet and feel like rabbits in headlights.

“We just hope that politicians see the scale of the protests across the country and realise we are not going to back down.

“At Holyrood today it was incredible to see so many, from across the political spectrum, united against this policy. Notably, there were no Labour MSPs to be seen.”