Fife farmer warns ‘dying is not an option’ if inheritance tax plans go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife farmer warns ‘dying is not an option’ if inheritance tax plans go ahead

The 57-year-old revealed he and his two brothers could be hit with a bill of more than £1 million when their father – now 86 – dies.

By Kirsten Johnson
Farmer Murdo Fraser
Farmer Murdo Fraser joined hundreds to protest at Holyrood. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife farmer has warned “dying isn’t an option” in the sector amidst the ongoing inheritance tax row.

Speaking from a rally at Holyrood, which saw hundreds turn out to protest against the so-called ‘tractor tax’, Auchtermuchty farmer Murdo Fraser said it would decimate Scotland’s rural economy.

The 57-year-old, who part-owns Pitcarlie Farm, revealed he and his two brothers could be hit with a bill of more than £1 million when their father – now 86 – dies.

He said it would be “game over” for the third-generation family farm – which was founded by his grandfather when he returned from fighting in the first world war.

The UK Government plans to tax inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m at 20% – half the usual rate – from April 2026.

Farmer Murdo Fraser
Farmer Murdo Fraser faces a £1 million tax bill if his father dies. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to axe the controversial plans – outlined in the Autumn budget – father-of-three Murdo said: “Farmers feel like they have been thrown under a rotavator.

“It’s like the next Highland Clearances and if this policy is not stopped the sector will be ruined.

“We did not see this coming. Farmers used to be respected for all that we do to feed the nation but now it would appear there is an anti-farming agenda.

“What will happen if farmers have to start selling up and the land is bought by investment companies? How is that good for Great Britain?”

farmers protest
The policy could decimate the sector. Image: Keith Findlay/DC Thomson

Murdo, who hopes to pass his share of the business down to his two sons and daughter, continued: “Dying just isn’t an option for famers just now.

“If this goes ahead, my brothers and I could be hit with a £1 million tax bill when our father dies.

“He is 86 and in good health, but no-one knows what is around the corner.

“If more than one of us dies – as can happen, as death is not chronological or predictable – it would be even worse.

Farmland a ‘ticking time bomb’

“We have never had any intention of selling the farm – we actually wanted to expand – but this would mean we would have to sell off large chunks of land to pay the tax man.

“It really would be a game over scenario for the business that we have all worked so hard to build up for future generations.

“Because the asset we are sitting on is so overinflated, it’s like a ticking time bomb.

“Prices of land have been hugely inflated in recent years and despite the fact we don’t intend to sell, the inheritance tax would be based on that inflated value.

Farmers rally
Farmers lobby at Holyrood. Image: Keith Findlay/DC Thomson

“If the tax was based on the value of the earning capacity of the farm, we could manage that. But if it’s based on the asset – the land, farm buildings, machinery as well as the business – we would have to cash in the asset to cover it.

“We are in a Catch-22, however, as we are leant money by the banks on the value of the asset. So if land values were to plummet we would also be in a dire situation.

“We feel like a hand grenade has been thrown into the room and we don’t know how to get out.”

Cross-party support at farming tax rally

Murdo added: “We have seen no real paperwork on this yet and feel like rabbits in headlights.

“We just hope that politicians see the scale of the protests across the country and realise we are not going to back down.

“At Holyrood today it was incredible to see so many, from across the political spectrum, united against this policy. Notably, there were no Labour MSPs to be seen.”

More from Farming

The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
Tayside farmers among those gearing up for Edinburgh rally
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
BRIAN HENDERSON: It's hammer time for Tayside farmers
Farmer with his sheep
Tayside lawyers urge caution amid inheritance tax furore
Jeremy Clarkson farmer tax protest
Fife MP says 'loud mouth' Jeremy Clarkson drowning out local farmers' death duty worries
19
Balcaskie Estate, Fife.
Fife's Balcaskie Estate seeks more partners for new talent scheme
Netherton Tractors general manager Garry Smith alongside John Deere tractor
Angus tractor seller says eco vehicles don't meet needs of Scottish farmers
3
CR0050627, Rebecca Baird, Newburgh. James OSwald Author & Farmer Big Interview. Picture Shows: James Oswald at home in Newburgh on the farm where while looking after his herd of Highland Cattle, he is also a successful author of Scottish Crime Fiction novels. Friday 01st November 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why 'reclusive' author James Oswald is holding on to Fife farm when Inspector Mclean…
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
BRIAN HENDERSON: Next week's London rally will get Tayside farmers' message across
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
BRIAN HENDERSON: 'Family farm tax' not the only Budget shock for Tayside farmers
2
RHASS medal winner Rory Scott.
Rory Scott wins slew of trophies in Highland Perthshire ploughing match

Conversation