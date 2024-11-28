Power cut leaves around 160 Perth customers without electricity

Around 160 customers in Perth were left without electricity on Thursday due to a power outage.

Power went out in the Muirton area at around 5.45pm, with outages also reported in Kestrel Way and Malvina Place.

SSEN engineers restored the power just after 8pm.

The energy company’s website claimed that 16 postcodes were affected by the outage.

SSEN said that the power cut is due to a fault on their underground network. They claimed that it is the most common type of fault they see.

They continued by saying that engineers were working on replacing the fuse, which takes longer if the fault is severe.