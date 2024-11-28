Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Sean Kelly signing as defender’s link to Dark Blues revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Sean Kelly signing as defender’s link to Dark Blues revealed

Former Livingston defender Kelly has signed a short-term deal at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Sean Kelly is a Dee. Image: David Young
Sean Kelly is a Dee. Image: David Young

Dundee will benefit from the experience of new signing Sean Kelly says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues moved to secure the free agent on a short-term deal until January as injuries bite at the back.

Clark Robertson joined Ziyad Larkeche in the treatment room last weekend, leaving the Dark Blues short of cover on the left side of defence.

And the signing of Kelly will help Dundee see through to the January transfer window.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

“Sean’s a really experienced player. He’s been training for a good while at Motherwell,” Docherty said.

“We had him up for training last week just to monitor him. He was captain of Livingston last year. So he’s a good, good player, great experience.

“And we just feel the benefit of his experience coming in for this period of time will help, with the absences of Ziyad and Clark on the left side.

“He’ll add stability, he’ll give us experience in that area and he’ll help us through a short-term period.

“We’re bringing in an experienced one. He knows the league, he captained Livingston last year.

Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock

“He knows a lot of the boys, so he’s well-known in the group anyway. So we thought it was a bit of a no-brainer to bring him in.

“We’ve had him in training and he played in the reserve game on Tuesday and came through 90 minutes really well.

“So he’ll be a good addition to the squad for that experience and that cover.”

Kelly’s Dundee link

Kelly himself revealed his connection to the Dundee squad through his brother Liam, now goalkeeper at Rangers after years at Motherwell.

The younger Kelly was a team-mate of Scott Tiffoney at Livingston, where Sean Kelly would later spend three years.

Scott Tiffoney was Man of the Match against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee attacker Scott Tiffoney. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Scott is quite close to my brother [Liam Kelly], we grew up in the same area and played for the same boys club at different ages,” Kelly revealed to DeeTV.

“Scott is someone I have known for years.”

On his move, he added: “It’s a great feeling. The club has done really well in the past few years so to be a part of it now is something I’m really looking forward to.

“The manager phoned me a wee while ago and the situation at the club was there were a few injuries so he was keen to get me on board.

“Hopefully I can add to the way the club has started the season.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Kelly will be available to face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

More from Dundee FC

Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Dundee snap up free agent defensive cover after injuries strike
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson's Dundee recovery timeline revealed as Dark Blues lose ANOTHER experienced campaigner to…
2
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Dundee offer new deals to 8 out-of-contract stars
Luke Graham has been a hit on loan at Falkirk. Image: SNS
Young Dundee star Luke Graham praised for role in Falkirk Championship surge
Seun Adewumi
Dundee want to extend Seun Adewumi's loan from Burnley
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee academy products lead the way - momentum is now key for…
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson injury latest as Dundee star Josh Mulligan reveals why he limped off…
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan: Time for Dundee to kick on
Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
5 Dundee talking points from vital Hibs victory as unlikely wing-backs shine
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's 'football IQ' in big Hibs victory as he provides injury…
4

Conversation