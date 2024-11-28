Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Sean Kelly signing as defender’s link to Dark Blues revealed

Dundee will benefit from the experience of new signing Sean Kelly says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues moved to secure the free agent on a short-term deal until January as injuries bite at the back.

Clark Robertson joined Ziyad Larkeche in the treatment room last weekend, leaving the Dark Blues short of cover on the left side of defence.

And the signing of Kelly will help Dundee see through to the January transfer window.

“Sean’s a really experienced player. He’s been training for a good while at Motherwell,” Docherty said.

“We had him up for training last week just to monitor him. He was captain of Livingston last year. So he’s a good, good player, great experience.

“And we just feel the benefit of his experience coming in for this period of time will help, with the absences of Ziyad and Clark on the left side.

“He’ll add stability, he’ll give us experience in that area and he’ll help us through a short-term period.

“We’re bringing in an experienced one. He knows the league, he captained Livingston last year.

“He knows a lot of the boys, so he’s well-known in the group anyway. So we thought it was a bit of a no-brainer to bring him in.

“We’ve had him in training and he played in the reserve game on Tuesday and came through 90 minutes really well.

“So he’ll be a good addition to the squad for that experience and that cover.”

Kelly’s Dundee link

Kelly himself revealed his connection to the Dundee squad through his brother Liam, now goalkeeper at Rangers after years at Motherwell.

The younger Kelly was a team-mate of Scott Tiffoney at Livingston, where Sean Kelly would later spend three years.

“Scott is quite close to my brother [Liam Kelly], we grew up in the same area and played for the same boys club at different ages,” Kelly revealed to DeeTV.

“Scott is someone I have known for years.”

On his move, he added: “It’s a great feeling. The club has done really well in the past few years so to be a part of it now is something I’m really looking forward to.

“The manager phoned me a wee while ago and the situation at the club was there were a few injuries so he was keen to get me on board.

“Hopefully I can add to the way the club has started the season.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Kelly will be available to face Kilmarnock on Saturday.