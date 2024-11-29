Pittenweem Inn boutique hotel plan recommended for approval

Ambitious plans for a boutique hotel and restaurant in Fife’s East Neuk have received the backing of Fife Council planners.

They are recommending councillors approve a planning application to renovate the Pittenweem Inn when they meet on Wednesday.

The former hotel, previously known as The Station Hotel, The North Pole and The Anchor Inn, has stood derelict for more than a decade.

And owner Tom Eltridge believes the development will help address a shortage of accommodation in the popular holiday village.

However, the proposal has split opinion.

While it has received 128 letters of support from people keen to see the B-listed building reopen, there are also 120 objections.

Mr Eltridge has now scrapped designs for three shepherd’s huts in the hotel grounds in a bid to address some of the concerns.

Pittenweem Inn bid will generate growth – but concerns over noise and smells

Tom Eltridge ran seven gastropubs in London before moving to the East Neuk.

He now serves on the industry leadership group of Welcome to Fife and says he is passionate about developing tourism in the area.

He bought the Pittenweem Inn at auction last year.

While it previously had four lettable rooms, Mr Eltridge wants to increase that to nine.

And he intends to open a high quality restaurant with the ability to host 32 covers.

Those who support the hotel bid say it will help stimulate growth and provide jobs.

But people living near the Charles Street building fear it will could generate anti-social behaviour, noise and smells.

Council planner Matthew Don says those are issues for licensing and police if they do arise, rather than planning considerations.

‘Principle of development is justified’

Mr Don adds national policy is supportive of the redevelopment of derelict buildings.

He says: “The best use of a listed building is often going to be the one for which it was constructed.

“The principle of development is justified as it works to renovate a vacant hotel within the settlement of Pittenweem.”

The officer also points out that around a third of the objectors were supportive of the hotel plan generally.

However, they were worried about the shepherds’ huts.

“Following further discussion with the agent/applicant, the shepherd huts were removed from the proposal,” he says.