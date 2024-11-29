Fans flocked to see Girls Aloud in Kirkcaldy in 2005 – and it was Something Kinda Ooooh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Fans flocked to see Girls Aloud in Kirkcaldy in 2005 – and it was Something Kinda Ooooh

Were you there when Girls Aloud arrived to open the HMV store in the Lang Toun? Some of these photos have not been seen before. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Some of the crowd who gathered to see Girls Aloud at the store in Kirkcaldy in 2005
Some of the crowd who gathered at the store in Kirkcaldy in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

Girls Aloud were well on their way to superstardom when pop hysteria took hold at Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre in 2005.

They officially opened a new HMV store in the Lang Toun.

Only a handful of the images were published in the following day’s paper and many of these photographs have been freshly unearthed from our archives.

They transport us back to the early noughties and have been published to mark 22 years since Girls Aloud were formed on November 30 2002.

Does that make you feel old?

How did Girls Aloud form?

There’s no doubt 2002 was the year pop went crazy.

We had Pop Idols, Pop Rivals and the kids from Fame Academy.

You could hardly move for wannabe pop stars and premium rate phone numbers.

Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts made the final five in Popstars: The Rivals to be part of Girls Aloud.

Girls Aloud pose for a picture after winning the competition in 2002
Girls Aloud after winning the competition in 2002. Image: PA.

One True Voice were manufactured at the same time.

The girls saw off competition from the boy band to land the Christmas Number 1 spot with Sound of the Underground, which started a meteoric rise to fame.

Girls Aloud became the success story of the reality-show generation.

The Sound of the Underground album debuted at Number 1 and was later certified platinum with singles including No Good Advice and Life Got Cold.

What Will The Neighbours Say? followed in November 2004 and included Love Machine and The Show which both made Number 1 in the singles chart.

The girls also recorded the Children in Need anthem.

Pictured behind a barrier are some of the fans who welcomed the group to Kirkcaldy.
Some of the fans who welcomed Girls Aloud to Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.

They were one of the most successful girl bands in chart history when they arrived at the Mercat Shopping Centre in December 2005.

Girls Aloud were on a whistle-stop tour to promote third album Chemistry.

After opening HMV they would sign autographs and meet fans.

The store was giving away 400 wristbands to gain access to the official opening.

One pair per customer with a first-come-first-served policy.

Nipper the dog joined the ribbon cutting

Girls Aloud fans queued for hours to get a wristband.

Some youngsters skipped school.

Kingdom FM DJs entertained the fans from 10.30am.

Security was tight for the visit.

Girls Aloud arrived at 12.30pm.

Girls Aloud getting ready to cut the ribbon in 2005 at Kirkcaldy HMV
Girls Aloud getting ready to cut the ribbon in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

The Mercat Shopping Centre was teeming with people and the deafening scream that erupted wouldn’t have sounded out of place at a pop concert.

Good luck to anyone who was looking to shop at Clinton Cards or Superdrug.

There was literally no room to move.

Girls Aloud members Kimberley, Nadine, Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola were joined by store manager Joan Davidson and a Jack Russell terrier when they cut the ribbon.

Nipper the dog was the HMV mascot.

Girls Aloud spoke to The Courier in 2005

Kimberley, Nadine, Cheryl, Sarah and Nicola were leaving the girl-next-door image behind with an edgier look and sound for the new album.

They suggested Chemistry marked a major departure for the band.

The smiling members of Girls Aloud officially open the new HMV store in Kirkcaldy
Girls Aloud officially open the new HMV store in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.

Kimberley said: “I think it’s always difficult because we always want to try and better what we’ve already done.

“This album’s a bit more mature for us but we hope the fans like it.”

Biology received widespread acclaim from music critics, with the title track being lauded and one review comparing the band to “prime-era Bananarama”.

High praise indeed.

Some of the fans taking photographs of the members of Girls Aloud in Kirkcaldy in 2005.
Some of the fans taking photographs of the girls in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

“We’re really, really pleased with the album,” said Nadine.

“We think it’s the best one we’ve done so far.

“It’s great that we’ve had a good response from the critics but it’s always nice when you hear more of what the fans think.

“Their opinions are far more important.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing them all.”

Sarah Harding was a favourite on the day

Three-year-old Paige Allan from Kirkcaldy was first in line to meet the girls.

Paige was walking on a set of prosthetic legs after losing both hands and feet to meningitis when she was struck down at the age of 13 months.

Paige ran up to them and said: “Sarah’s my favourite!”

Sarah flashed a big smile.

They all did.

Sarah chatted away with Paige and really made her day.

A young girl in a wheelchair gets ready to meet Girls Aloud, as fans gather behind her in the Mercat Shopping Centre
Erin Graham getting ready to meet Girls Aloud alongside her family. Image: DC Thomson.

Five-year-old Erin Graham was also at the head of the queue, accompanied by her parents Paul and Melissa and her stepmother Kirsty Williamson.

Erin suffered from a debilitating illness which left her in a wheelchair.

Kirsty said: “She responds well to music and lights and she absolutely loves Girls Aloud.

“It’s great that she’s getting the chance, as things like this don’t usually happen in Kirkcaldy.”

Babes in arms were among the 400 crowd at HMV.

Girls Aloud brought the house down.

What was on the shelves at HMV in 2005?

The band tried to make time for all their fans during the visit.

They signed autographs and Cheryl made a point of flashing her left hand around after getting engaged to footballer Ashley Cole during a camel ride in Dubai.

The band also posed for photographs during the visit on December 6 2005 and signed copies of the Chemistry album, which had gone on sale the day before.

Elsewhere on the shelves that week in HMV you could find the singles Because of You by Kelly Clarkson, Let There Be Love by Oasis and Hung Up by Madonna.

The Biology single was still in the Top 10 after being released on November 14.

They matched the record held by the Spice Girls for 10 consecutive Top 10 singles.

See the Day was the next single.

It would be released in the race for Christmas Number 1.

Were the girls hopeful of hitting the top spot?

Sarah said: “It would be nice to think we could do it again.

“It was great to do it first time round but whatever happens, we’ve had a great year and we’re looking forward to going home for Christmas and New Year.”

Girls Aloud pose for a picture during the signing session at HMV.
Girls Aloud during the signing session at HMV. Image: DC Thomson.

Nadine added: “There’s loads of good songs out there but we’ll give it a go.

“It’s been like that from day one.”

It was an unforgettable afternoon in Kirkcaldy.

After the event, the band rushed to Glasgow to open another store.

Sarah Harding passed away at just 39

HMV brought several other big names to the Kirkcaldy store, including Paolo Nutini performing in 2009 – although none were bigger than Girls Aloud.

The shop closed when HMV was forced into administration in January 2013.

HMV was rescued from collapse.

Nevertheless, the Kirkcaldy store was shuttered.

crowds of fans inside the Mercat Shopping Centre
Girls Aloud in Kirkcaldy was an unforgettable afternoon. Image: DC Thomson.

Girls Aloud became the most successful UK girl group of the century before eventually splitting in 2013 after a tour and album to mark a decade of hits.

There was a tragic footnote.

A second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer and she succumbed to the disease in September 2021.

She was 39.

Sarah Harding, standing beside Nadine Coyle, sticks her tongue out in a a cheeky pose for our photographer at the Mercat Shopping Centre in 2005.
Sarah Harding with a cheeky pose for our photographer in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.

Girls Aloud reunited for a UK tour in 2024 to honour their late bandmate.

Sarah was remembered for her incredible singing voice and for being the force of nature who brought sunshine into the lives of the many people she met in her short life.

Just like she and the rest of Girls Aloud did in Kirkcaldy in 2005.

More from Past Times

Children with Santa at the Douglas and Angus Community Centre Fayre in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Colourised photos of Christmas in Dundee seen for the first time
Ali Gellatly of Dundee Heritage Trust is supporting the Festival of Shackleton in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why Dundee is celebrating city's 'special' links with legendary explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton
Paul Sturrock scores the equaliser for Dundee United at Old Trafford, as the Manchester United goalie dives and a Red Devils defender looks on.
Manchester United boss called 1984 Dundee United clash 'the best European tie I have…
a sea of Raith Rovers fans await the team in Kirkcaldy after their league cup win
Thousands of Raith Rovers fans washed down free pies with sweet taste of Coca-Cola…
Shirley Manson and Goodbye Mr Mackenzie signing records for fans in Our Price in March 1991.
Do you remember these Dundee record shops?
7
George Galloway outside the Houses of Parliament. Image: Shutterstock.
How Dundee's George Galloway rumbled Fake Sheikh – thanks to Tayside TV star's book
Living space of ground floor student apartment near former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive 'first peek' inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment
Dundee Dramatic Society dress rehearsal for Dick Whittingham in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Dramatic Society celebrates 100 years of magical memories
Gary Harkins, Sean Higgins, Jocky Scott and Craig Forsyth with the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Challenge Cup win in 2009 was family affair for Craig Forsyth
A busy scene at Arbroath Railway Station in August 1958. Image: Supplied.
Nostalgic pictures of Arbroath trains and stations through the decades
4

Conversation