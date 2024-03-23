Pittenweem Inn planning bid could turn empty building into boutique hotel and restaurant

The new owner of the Pittenweem Inn hopes to attract holidaymakers and create jobs, if an ambitious planning bid is approved.

Tom Eltridge is planning a boutique hotel with a high quality restaurant in the East Neuk property, which has stood empty for more than a decade.

He says the proposal will provide much-needed short-term accommodation in the area, which has few hotels.

The planning application submitted to Fife Council also includes three shepherd’s huts in the grounds of the B-listed Charles Street building.

However, Mr Eltridge made it clear fire pits are not part of the proposal and there is no intention to install them.

He said: “The reason we’re putting in shepherd’s huts is people like them.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to have fire pits and anti-social behaviour etc.”

Pittenweem Inn will be ‘high end hotel’

Mr Eltridge, who lives in the East Neuk, has a track record in hospitality.

He ran seven gastropubs in London between 1999 and 2006.

And while he recognises the pub industry has changed since then, he is confident the Pittenweem Inn will be successful.

He said: “In the East Neuk we could really do with some hotel rooms because there are very few.

“A lot of people are attracted to this area and they come to spend money.

“While it feels like objectors think we’ll be running a campsite, it will actually be a high end hotel with boutique services along with a good quality food offering.”

Opportunity to employ people

Plans for the main building include seven bedrooms, and conversion of an old outhouse will provide another two rooms.

The shepherd’s huts in the grounds will also increase capacity.

“It makes a significant difference to the viability of a restaurant in Pittenweem if there are 12 rooms in total, and not nine,” said Mr Eltridge.

“It’s quite important I don’t just open something that lets out rooms.

“Compared to Airbnbs where people pay the owner but buy food to eat at home, we have an opportunity to employ people in a restaurant.

“It will be run like any other hotel.”

Trying to boost Fife tourism

Mr Eltridge is passionate about developing tourism in Fife.

He serves on the industry leadership group of Welcome to Fife, previously known as the Fife Tourism Partnership.

“Over the last two years or so I’ve been quite engaged in trying to help Fife tourism,” he said.

The Pittenweem Inn was previously known as the Anchor Inn and Mr Eltridge bought it at auction last year.

The public can view and comment on the planning application until March 29.