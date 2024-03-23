Pittenweem Inn planning bid could turn empty building into boutique hotel and restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pittenweem Inn planning bid could turn empty building into boutique hotel and restaurant

Owner Tom Eltridge has also assured locals there will be no fire pits in the grounds.

By Claire Warrender
Tom Eltridge hopes to reopen the Pittenweem Inn as a boutique hotel
Tom Eltridge hopes to reopen the Pittenweem Inn as a boutique hotel.

The new owner of the Pittenweem Inn hopes to attract holidaymakers and create jobs, if an ambitious planning bid is approved.

Tom Eltridge is planning a boutique hotel with a high quality restaurant in the East Neuk property, which has stood empty for more than a decade.

He says the proposal will provide much-needed short-term accommodation in the area, which has few hotels.

The planning application submitted to Fife Council also includes three shepherd’s huts in the grounds of the B-listed Charles Street building.

How the Pittenweem Inn Shepherd huts would look according to plans
How the Pittenweem Inn shepherd’s huts will look, according to the planning application.

However, Mr Eltridge made it clear fire pits are not part of the proposal and there is no intention to install them.

He said: “The reason we’re putting in shepherd’s huts is people like them.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to have fire pits and anti-social behaviour etc.”

Pittenweem Inn will be ‘high end hotel’

Mr Eltridge, who lives in the East Neuk, has a track record in hospitality.

He ran seven gastropubs in London between 1999 and 2006.

And while he recognises the pub industry has changed since then, he is confident the Pittenweem Inn will be successful.

He said: “In the East Neuk we could really do with some hotel rooms because there are very few.

“A lot of people are attracted to this area and they come to spend money.

“While it feels like objectors think we’ll be running a campsite, it will actually be a high end hotel with boutique services along with a good quality food offering.”

Opportunity to employ people

Plans for the main building include seven bedrooms, and conversion of an old outhouse will provide another two rooms.

The shepherd’s huts in the grounds will also increase capacity.

Inside the former Pittenweem Inn.
How the Pittenweem Inn looks inside just now. Image: Auction House Scotland

“It makes a significant difference to the viability of a restaurant in Pittenweem if there are 12 rooms in total, and not nine,” said Mr Eltridge.

“It’s quite important I don’t just open something that lets out rooms.

“Compared to Airbnbs where people pay the owner but buy food to eat at home, we have an opportunity to employ people in a restaurant.

“It will be run like any other hotel.”

Trying to boost Fife tourism

Mr Eltridge is passionate about developing tourism in Fife.

He serves on the industry leadership group of Welcome to Fife, previously known as the Fife Tourism Partnership.

“Over the last two years or so I’ve been quite engaged in trying to help Fife tourism,” he said.

The Pittenweem Inn was previously known as the Anchor Inn and Mr Eltridge bought it at auction last year.

The public can view and comment on the planning application until March 29.

