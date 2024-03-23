Arbroath lifeboat: Could RNLB Inchcape end up for sale with a £75k price tag?

The future of Arbroath’s last all-weather lifeboat has yet to be decided after she slipped into retirement following three decades at the town station.

RNLB Inchcape received a rapturous farewell from crowds lining Arbroath harbour a week ago.

The Mersey-class boat’s departure signalled the end of an era for the RNLI in Scotland since Arbroath is the last station in the country with a slipway launch.

Broughty Ferry and Montrose lifeboat crews formed a guard of honour for the departing vessel.

But she was only sailed as far as Anstruther by the Arbroath crew.

The RNLI said she will remain there until this coming week.

“The lifeboat will then sail to Amble for lift-out before travelling by road to Poole in Dorset,” a spokesperson added.

And Inchcape’s future will be decided after she arrives at RNLI HQ.

It comes after it emerged a near 100-year-old Montrose lifeboat is still going strong and looking for a new owner.

What could happen to the retired Arbroath lifeboat?

The RNLI say retired lifeboats will often be added to the charity’s relief fleet.

But a key driver is to have a 25-knot all-weather fleet.

And the Mersey only has a 17-knot capability.

It could mean that Inchcape will be decommissioned and sold to raise funds for the RNLI.

There are a couple of ex-Mersey lifeboats currently being offered online around the £75,000 mark.

The RNLI re-paint them – usually grey – to cover over the distinctive orange cabin and protect the charity’s branding.

But the regular maintenance regime and care lavished on old lifeboats by volunteer crews make them highly sought-after.

The RNLI spokesperson added: “Inchcape’s condition will be assessed before a decision is made on her future.”

98-year-old Montrose lifeboat still going

Meanwhile, an opportunity exists for a fan of the sea to own a very much older piece of Angus RNLI history.

The former Montrose lifeboat John Russell is being offered for sale – almost a century after seeing Angus service.

She was named by the Duchess of York and King George in 1926.

The lifeboat served her time in Scotland and reportedly saved more than 300 lives.

Her Honduras mahogany hull is said to still be in excellent condition.

It is one of a number of old lifeboats being sold by a firm in County Down.