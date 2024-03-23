Arbroath lifeboat: Could RNLB Inchcape end up for sale with a £75k price tag?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath lifeboat: Could RNLB Inchcape end up for sale with a £75k price tag?

RNLI bosses have yet to decide the fate of the Angus town's all-weather lifeboat after it retired from 30 years of lifesaving service.

By Graham Brown
RNLB Inchcape on the slipway at Arbroath for the final time. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
RNLB Inchcape on the slipway at Arbroath for the final time. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The future of Arbroath’s last all-weather lifeboat has yet to be decided after she slipped into retirement following three decades at the town station.

RNLB Inchcape received a rapturous farewell from crowds lining Arbroath harbour a week ago.

The Mersey-class boat’s departure signalled the end of an era for the RNLI in Scotland since Arbroath is the last station in the country with a slipway launch.

Broughty Ferry and Montrose lifeboat crews formed a guard of honour for the departing vessel.

Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape leaves the harbour for the last time.
A farewell from RNLB Inchcape. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But she was only sailed as far as Anstruther by the Arbroath crew.

The RNLI said she will remain there until this coming week.

“The lifeboat will then sail to Amble for lift-out before travelling by road to Poole in Dorset,” a spokesperson added.

And Inchcape’s future will be decided after she arrives at RNLI HQ.

It comes after it emerged a near 100-year-old Montrose lifeboat is still going strong and looking for a new owner.

What could happen to the retired Arbroath lifeboat?

The RNLI say retired lifeboats will often be added to the charity’s relief fleet.

But a key driver is to have a 25-knot all-weather fleet.

And the Mersey only has a 17-knot capability.

It could mean that Inchcape will be decommissioned and sold to raise funds for the RNLI.

There are a couple of ex-Mersey lifeboats currently being offered online around the £75,000 mark.

The RNLI re-paint them – usually grey – to cover over the distinctive orange cabin and protect the charity’s branding.

But the regular maintenance regime and care lavished on old lifeboats by volunteer crews make them highly sought-after.

Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape in the town station.
Arbroath RNLI volunteers kept Inchcape immaculate during her service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The RNLI spokesperson added: “Inchcape’s condition will be assessed before a decision is made on her future.”

98-year-old Montrose lifeboat still going

Meanwhile, an opportunity exists for a fan of the sea to own a very much older piece of Angus RNLI history.

The former Montrose lifeboat John Russell is being offered for sale – almost a century after seeing Angus service.

Ex-Montrose lifeboat John Russell.
The John Russell was Montrose’s lifeboat in 1926. Image: Nelsons Boats

She was named by the Duchess of York and King George in 1926.

The lifeboat served her time in Scotland and reportedly saved more than 300 lives.

Her Honduras mahogany hull is said to still be in excellent condition.

It is one of a number of old lifeboats being sold by a firm in County Down.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Depute Provost Linda Clark, Ivan Laird, Angus Provost Brian Boyd and Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor at the Forfar civic lunch. Image: Angus Council
Scotland's longest-serving community councillor Ivan Laird lauded for dedication to Angus life
The A90 near Gallowfauld between Dundee and Forfar
Dog killed in hit and run on A90 between Dundee and Forfar
The B954 near Newtyle.
Rural Angus road shut after crash near Newtyle
The stolen lorry crashed into the Arbroath shop on Friday morning before being dumped. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson/David Hall
Front of Arbroath shop partially collapses after ram raid involving stolen lorry
Lulzim Musollari.
Cannabis mule caught with 22kg of drugs at Perth fined
Kevin Henderson.
Former chef from Dundee claimed £25k benefits by fraud
Angus Care at Home service is facing mounting challenges. Image: Supplied
Angus care chiefs 'truly sorry' for families hit by Care at Home staffing crisis
Arbroath Road in Carnoustie.
Man assaulted in Carnoustie as police launch appeal
Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain sits in Cumberland Close.
Readers react as Kirriemuir considers axeing link to Jacobite 'monster' Cumberland
5
Pylons campaigner Vince Taylor lives near Forfar. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Value of Angus properties in path of 'super-pylons' could drop £1m per mile