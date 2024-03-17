Pictures as Arbroath all-weather lifeboat launches for the final time in emotional farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures as Arbroath all-weather lifeboat launches for the final time in emotional farewell

RNLB Inchcape has been involved in 460 rescue missions since coming into service at the Angus station more than 30 years ago.

Applause and farewells from crowds lining Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Applause and farewells from crowds lining Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Arbroath turned out to salute its all-weather lifeboat as it left the town for the final time on Sunday.

Crowds lined the harbour to watch RNLB Inchcape glide down the slip one last time.

The vessel was cheered into retirement on an afternoon of emotion against the background of controversy which has ended the historic station’s all-weather capability.

But the sound of the klaxon signalled spontaneous applause and a swell of pride for the lifesaving contribution the Mersey-class boat has made over her three decades.

Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
RNLB Inchcape leaves the slipway for the last time. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Arbroath is one of Scotland’s oldest lifeboat stations – pre-dating the formation of the RNLI which celebrated its 200th anniversary this month.

And the Inchcape’s departure signals the end of an era since Arbroath is the last station in Scotland with a slipway launch.

Bought by the people of Arbroath and Angus

RNLB Inchcape arrived in the Angus town in 1993.

The vessel was funded by the community of Arbroath and named after the Inchcape reef on which the Bell Rock lighthouse sits.

During her service she has launched on 460 rescues, aiding 304 people, and saved 12 lives.

The charity has endured a torrid time since the decision last April to replace the all-weather Mersey-class boat with an inshore Atlantic 85.

RNLB Inchcape final launch in March 2024.
Crowds lined the harbourside to see the lifeboat depart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But the RNLI hailed the “selfless dedication” of the Arbroath crew.

And having endured a difficult year, they say they are now looking forward with confidence to the next chapter of lifesaving in the town.

Lifeboat operations manager Ron Churchill has volunteered with the RNLI since May 1981, sailing for 24 years on the Mersey.

“I spent 10 years on RNLB Shoreline before the Mersey arrived in 1993,” he said.

“The Mersey-class was double the speed of the Rother-class and the electronic advancements with the navigational equipment was a massive boost to us.

“The Mersey has been a wonderful servant to the station and town and will be sorely missed, but we look forward to starting the next chapter.”

New crew on board

It means the high-speed Atlantic 85 lifeboat is now officially on service at Arbroath following months of trials and familiarisation.

Six new volunteer crew members have joined to learn the ropes and three of the Arbroath crew have complete assessments to take charge of the lifeboat.

The current Atlantic 85 is one from the RNLI’s relief fleet but will be replaced in due course.

Final launch of RNLB Inchcape from Arbroath.
Broughty Ferry’s Trent-class, Arbroath’s Atlantic 85, Arbroath’s Mersey, Arbroath’s D-class and Montrose’s Shannon-class and D-class lifeboats boats line up for the historic event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Michael Marr was navigator for the Mersey’s final launch.

He looked back on an entire RNLI volunteering career spent with the Inchcape.

“I joined as a volunteer on my 17th birthday and have spent 16 years as crew on the Mersey,” he said.

“She has been an excellent asset to the town and we’re very proud of the difference she has made to lifesaving since 1993.”

Michael was one of 12 crewmen from Arbroath and Montrose RNLI honoured for their part in a treacherous mission at the height of Storm Arwen in 2021.

The courageous volunteers battled six-metre seas and near hurricane force winds to go to the aid of a craft at risk of grounding on the Angus coast.

Broughty Ferry and Montrose lifeboats also joined in Sunday’s farewell to the Mersey-class craft.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards watched RNLB Inchcape leave Arbroath harbour for the final time.

RNLB Inchcape final launch at Arbroath.
RNLB Inchcape is given a rousing send-off.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Young RNLI supporter Zander Macnamara, 4, watches as the lifeboats line up for the final time together.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Broughty Ferry Coxswain Pete Hay following on the procession of lifeboats out of the harbour.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
A wave and mixed emotions.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Inchcape is cheered from the slip for the last time.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Applause for the Mersey-class craft.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Ready to say goodbye.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Water cannons and a guard of honour after more than three decades of dedicated service.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Montrose lifeboat gets into position.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Grabbing that precious final shot.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Arbroath RNLI crew acknowledge the cheers of the crowd.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Hundreds turned out to see the lifeboat depart.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Setting course for retirement.
Arbroath lifeboat Inchcape final launch.
Lining the harbour to say goodbye.

 

