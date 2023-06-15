Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials

Arbroath’s controversial new lifeboat has arrived on station for town trials.

The Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable was hoisted into the town harbour early on Thursday morning.

But one defiant crew member watching the operation said he is prepared to sacrifice a near 20-year lifesaving career by refusing to step aboard.

Arbroath has been allocated the high-speed open RIB under a controversial lifesaving review.

In a decision which has rocked the Angus town, a Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat has been allocated to Broughty Ferry on the River Tay.

The £2.5 million state-of-the-art craft was promised to Arbroath as far back as 2014.

Local figures say the decision is a downgrade for the 220-year-old station from it’s present all-weather status.

The charity say they have brought the boat to the town to let locals and the crew see the Atlantic 85 at close quarters and show how capable it is.

Familiarisation trial

The boat craned into Arbroath harbour is not the exact replacement for the current Mersey-class Inchcape.

It has been brought to Arbroath for crew familiarisation trials.

The RNLI is now working out berthing arrangements for an Atlantic 85 and the replacement of the town station – the last in Scotland with a slipway launch.

However, Arbroath crew members have already snubbed the chance to get to grips with the 35-knot Atlantic.

They were offered the chance to go aboard one stationed at Stonehaven but are understood to have declined those opportunities.

Long-serving crew member defiant

Steve Findlay, a crew member since 2005, says the volunteer Arbroath lifesavers remain defiant.

“I’m not going near that boat and there was a 100% crew vote to say they’re not touching it,” he said.

“This is not the right lifeboat for Arbroath.

“I’ve been out in pretty hectic weather in my time.

“But you know you’re in a boat that if it goes over it’s going to self-right.

“That thing there is not the right boat if you’re out there and the weather turns quickly.”

The charity has repeatedly emphasised it will never jeopardise the safety of crew.

It says an Atlantic 85 at Arbroath and Shannon lifeboats at the flank stations of the Ferry and Montrose will enhance lifesaving cover.

Arbroath figures claim the time lost in not having an all-weather boat could prove critical in the open North Sea.

Steve added: “We were allocated the Shannon in 2014.

“It was re-affirmed a few years’ later we were getting the big boat then all of a sudden it changed.

“They say it was taken after a collaborative process, but they’ve not answered any of the questions we’ve asked.

“They have them in the wrong place – the Shannon should be at Arbroath and the Atlantic at the Ferry.

“Somewhere along this process they have mixed them up somewhere.

“To my mind it’s all down to money.

“I’m not going near that boat.

“I will stand by that, even it if means the end of my position on the crew,” he said.

The RNLI has been asked for comment on the familiarisation trial.

RNLI assurance

An RNLI spokesperson said: “We’ve listened to the crew and community and brought forward our plans to introduce the Atlantic 85 lifeboat to Arbroath today to help alleviate the concerns raised about the lifeboat’s safety.

“The RNLI safely operates Atlantic 85 lifeboats at 106 stations around the UK and Ireland, 27 of which are in the North Sea.

“We aim to run familiarisation sessions with the team in Arbroath over the coming weeks and months to demonstrate just how safe and capable this state-of-the-art lifeboat is.

“The RNLI remain committed to working with the current team in Arbroath to alleviate the concerns they have raised and demonstrate how capable this state-of-the-art lifeboat is.”