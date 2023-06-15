Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials

One long-serving Arbroath RNLI crew member says he will sacrifice his volunteer lifesaving role in protest over the decision to replace the Angus station's all-weather boat with a rigid inflatable.

By Graham Brown
The Atlantic 85 is craned into Arbroath harbour. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath’s controversial new lifeboat has arrived on station for town trials.

The Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable was hoisted into the town harbour early on Thursday morning.

But one defiant crew member watching the operation said he is prepared to sacrifice a near 20-year lifesaving career by refusing to step aboard.

Arbroath has been allocated the high-speed open RIB under a controversial lifesaving review.

Atlantic 85 lifeboat arriving at Arbriath.
In a decision which has rocked the Angus town, a Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat has been allocated to Broughty Ferry on the River Tay.

The £2.5 million state-of-the-art craft was promised to Arbroath as far back as 2014.

Local figures say the decision is a downgrade for the 220-year-old station from it’s present all-weather status.

The charity say they have brought the boat to the town to let locals and the crew see the Atlantic 85 at close quarters and show how capable it is.

Familiarisation trial

The boat craned into Arbroath harbour is not the exact replacement for the current Mersey-class Inchcape.

It has been brought to Arbroath for crew familiarisation trials.

The RNLI is now working out berthing arrangements for an Atlantic 85 and the replacement of the town station – the last in Scotland with a slipway launch.

However, Arbroath crew members have already snubbed the chance to get to grips with the 35-knot Atlantic.

They were offered the chance to go aboard one stationed at Stonehaven but are understood to have declined those opportunities.

Long-serving crew member defiant

Steve Findlay, a crew member since 2005, says the volunteer Arbroath lifesavers remain defiant.

“I’m not going near that boat and there was a 100% crew vote to say they’re not touching it,” he said.

“This is not the right lifeboat for Arbroath.

“I’ve been out in pretty hectic weather in my time.

Arbroath lifeboat crew member Steve Findlay
“But you know you’re in a boat that if it goes over it’s going to self-right.

“That thing there is not the right boat if you’re out there and the weather turns quickly.”

The charity has repeatedly emphasised it will never jeopardise the safety of crew.

It says an Atlantic 85 at Arbroath and Shannon lifeboats at the flank stations of the  Ferry and Montrose will enhance lifesaving cover.

Arbroath figures claim the time lost in not having an all-weather boat could prove critical in the open North Sea.

Steve added: “We were allocated the Shannon in 2014.

“It was re-affirmed a few years’ later we were getting the big boat then all of a sudden it changed.

Atlantic 85 lifeboat art Arbroath harbour.
“They say it was taken after a collaborative process, but they’ve not answered any of the questions we’ve asked.

“They have them in the wrong place – the Shannon should be at Arbroath and the Atlantic at the Ferry.

“Somewhere along this process they have mixed them up somewhere.

“To my mind it’s all down to money.

“I’m not going near that boat.

“I will stand by that, even it if means the end of my position on the crew,” he said.
The RNLI has been asked for comment on the familiarisation trial.

RNLI assurance

An RNLI spokesperson said: “We’ve listened to the crew and community and brought forward our plans to introduce the Atlantic 85 lifeboat to Arbroath today to help alleviate the concerns raised about the lifeboat’s safety.

“The RNLI safely operates Atlantic 85 lifeboats at 106 stations around the UK and Ireland, 27 of which are in the North Sea.

“We aim to run familiarisation sessions with the team in Arbroath over the coming weeks and months to demonstrate just how safe and capable this state-of-the-art lifeboat is.

“The RNLI remain committed to working with the current team in Arbroath to alleviate the concerns they have raised and demonstrate how capable this state-of-the-art lifeboat is.”

 

