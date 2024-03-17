Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife

Bus fares are set to rise by six per cent later this month across Tayside and Fife operator, Stagecoach has announced.

The price increase will affect all fares on Stagecoach operated buses across Tayside and Fife.

Single fares will rise in price by around six per cent, with the fare hike coming into effect on March 31.

Increase of 6% on fares

Adult Day Return tickets Kirkcaldy/Glenrothes/Cupar – Dundee to increase to £9.00

Adult Flexi 5 will rise to £16.80

Town/City Zone 7-Day Mega Rider is to increase to £15.30

Town/City Zone 4-week Mega Rider Extra will rise to £50.50

Regional Adult 7-Day Mega Rider is to increase to £29.70

Regional Adult 4-week Mega Rider to increase to £98.10

East Scotland Zone Adult will rise to £11.50

East Scotland Zone Adult Flexi 5 will increase to £21.20

Stagecoach says the increases are due to spiralling operational costs above inflation.

That includes staff costs, vehicle parts, maintenance, insurance and utilities, the company said.

A statement issued by the transport giant said: “An annual increase to our fares and tickets is therefore necessary to address these increasing costs.

“By doing so we can continue to invest in our fleet, our people and our facilities, and strive to provide reliable and sustainable bus services for the communities we serve.

“Whilst we recognise that a fares increase will be unpopular when households are also facing rising costs, we strongly believe our fares continue to offer great value for people using the bus regularly.”

“Our numerous multi journey options offer unlimited travel across specific travel zones – the more you travel, the more you save – and products like Flexi 5 support those who may travel less often or need a bit more flexibility by offering 5 DayRider tickets for the price of four.”

Meanwhile, NightRider tickets will now be valid from 6pm and remain priced at £3.50.

JET747 period return tickets will remain the same other than the U16 add-on which will now be at the reduced price of £1.