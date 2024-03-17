Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife

Bus operator set to increase its fares by 6%.

By Neil Henderson
Stagecoach ticket prices will rise later this month.
Stagecoach ticket prices will rise later this month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Bus fares are set to rise by six per cent later this month across Tayside and Fife operator, Stagecoach has announced.

The price increase will affect all fares on Stagecoach operated buses across Tayside and Fife.

Single fares will rise in price by around six per cent, with the fare hike coming into effect on March 31.

Increase of 6% on fares

  • Adult Day Return tickets Kirkcaldy/Glenrothes/Cupar – Dundee to increase to £9.00
  • Adult Flexi 5 will rise to £16.80
  • Town/City Zone 7-Day Mega Rider is to increase to £15.30
  • Town/City Zone 4-week Mega Rider Extra will rise to £50.50
  • Regional  Adult 7-Day Mega Rider is to increase to £29.70
  • Regional  Adult 4-week Mega Rider to increase to £98.10
  • East Scotland Zone Adult will rise to £11.50
  • East Scotland Zone Adult Flexi 5 will increase to £21.20

Stagecoach says the increases are due to spiralling operational costs above inflation.

That includes staff costs, vehicle parts, maintenance, insurance and utilities, the company said.

A statement issued by the transport giant said: “An annual increase to our fares and tickets is therefore necessary to address these increasing costs.

Stagecoach ticket prices set to increase.
Stagecoach is proposing a shake-up of buses across Angus. Image: Paul Reid

“By doing so we can continue to invest in our fleet, our people and our facilities, and strive to provide reliable and sustainable bus services for the communities we serve.

“Whilst we recognise that a fares increase will be unpopular when households are also facing rising costs, we strongly believe our fares continue to offer great value for people using the bus regularly.”

“Our numerous multi journey options offer unlimited travel across specific travel zones – the more you travel, the more you save – and products like Flexi 5 support those who may travel less often or need a bit more flexibility by offering 5 DayRider tickets for the price of four.”

Meanwhile, NightRider tickets will now be valid from 6pm and remain priced at £3.50.

JET747 period return tickets will remain the same other than the U16 add-on which will now be at the reduced price of £1.

Conversation