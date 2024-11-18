Fife’s Balcaskie Estate seeks more partners for new talent scheme

Balcaskie Estate, in Fife, is among the farms opening their doors to new talent in Pitch Up! 2024.

The three-year-old scheme is run annually and sees a fast-growing network of farms across the UK offering land and the chance to get involved in community enterprises.

Their message is “you’ve got ideas, we’ve got land: so come and use it”.

Reconnecting producers and consumers

Balcaskie, near Pittenweem, is a regenerative farming and sustainable rural business.

It already works with small-scale producers and local people to “reconnect” food producers and consumers.

And it is particularly keen to find a new or existing dairy/poultry/organic grains or leather processing business to work with the estate and its existing producers.

What’s in it for those taking part?

Pitch Up! applications can be made anytime during November at pitchupandgrow.com

Businesses taking part in the scheme benefit from investment, as well as shared expertise, distribution, staff and marketing opportunities.

Crucially, they are able to grow within a dynamic environment that focuses on the circular economy.

Balcaskie business development manager Rosie Jack said: “There’s a real demand for rural land.

“We really do welcome approaches from businesses of all shapes and sizes.

“We’ve seen the businesses who’ve joined us at Balcaskie thrive through collaboration.

One business’ fallow period is another’s peak time.” Rosie Jack, Balcaskie Estate

“There are so many advantages: what one business perceives as waste, another views as a crucial raw ingredient.

“One business’ fallow period is another’s peak time, so joint staffing can be really efficient and so on.

“And with the growing number of farms getting involved in Pitch Up! it’s even easier to find the right kind of location for diverse businesses.”

Successful pitchers will join and work with businesses including:

Scotland the Bread a collaborative farming, milling and bakery project – based at Bowhouse, near St Monan’s – to grow better grain and bake better bread with the common purposes of nourishment, sustainability and food sovereignty. It also supplies local business Baern Bakery, which specialises in naturally leavened bakes

The Kinneuchar Inn, a field-to-plate pub and restaurant, based at Kilconquhar, Fife, serving ingredients from Balcaskie Estate and the East Neuk Market Garden, Bowhouse

Tim May, managing director of Kingsclere Estates, who started the Pitch Up! scheme in 2021, said: “Our goal is to have a diverse mix of enterprises all operating off the land – and using each other’s by-product or waste.

“Nature thrives on diversity. It also fuels economic resilience, helps create a closed-loop system and builds stronger rural communities.

“If we as landowners can all share knowledge, experience and resources instead of duplicating work or making the same mistakes, it’s better for everyone – and we can grow the impact and opportunities much faster.

‘Multiple benefits’

“This is a collaboration that can have multiple benefits for both rural economies and the environment they depend on.”

Through Pitch Up!, Balcaskie and the other farms involved offer: