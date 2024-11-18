Fife’s Balcaskie Estate seeks more partners for new talent scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife’s Balcaskie Estate seeks more partners for new talent scheme

The three-year-old initiative offers land and the chance to get involved in local community enterprises.

By Keith Findlay
Balcaskie Estate, Fife.
Balcaskie Estate, Fife. Image: Sound Bite PR

Balcaskie Estate, in Fife, is among the farms opening their doors to new talent in Pitch Up! 2024.

The three-year-old scheme is run annually and sees a fast-growing network of farms across the UK offering land and the chance to get involved in community enterprises.

Their message is “you’ve got ideas, we’ve got land: so come and use it”.

Reconnecting producers and consumers

Balcaskie, near Pittenweem, is a regenerative farming and sustainable rural business.

It already works with small-scale producers and local people to “reconnect” food producers and consumers.

And it is particularly keen to find a new or existing dairy/poultry/organic grains or leather processing business to work with the estate and its existing producers.

What’s in it for those taking part?

Pitch Up! applications can be made anytime during November at pitchupandgrow.com

Businesses taking part in the scheme benefit from investment, as well as shared expertise, distribution, staff and marketing opportunities.

Crucially, they are able to grow within a dynamic environment that focuses on the circular economy.

Scotland the Bread is part of the scheme.
Scotland the Bread is part of the scheme. Image: Sound Bite PR

Balcaskie business development manager Rosie Jack said: “There’s a real demand for rural land.

“We really do welcome approaches from businesses of all shapes and sizes.

“We’ve seen the businesses who’ve joined us at Balcaskie thrive through collaboration.

One business’ fallow period is another’s peak time.” Rosie Jack, Balcaskie Estate

“There are so many advantages: what one business perceives as waste, another views as a crucial raw ingredient.

“One business’ fallow period is another’s peak time, so joint staffing can be really efficient and so on.

“And with the growing number of farms getting involved in Pitch Up! it’s even easier to find the right kind of location for diverse businesses.”

Rosie Jack, of Balcaskie Estate.
Rosie Jack, of Balcaskie Estate. Image: Sound Bite PR

Successful pitchers will join and work with businesses including:

  • Scotland the Bread a collaborative farming, milling and bakery project – based at Bowhouse, near St Monan’s – to grow better grain and bake better bread with the common purposes of nourishment, sustainability and food sovereignty. It also supplies local business Baern Bakery, which specialises in naturally leavened bakes
  • The Kinneuchar Inn, a field-to-plate pub and restaurant, based at Kilconquhar, Fife, serving ingredients from Balcaskie Estate and the East Neuk Market Garden, Bowhouse
East Neuk Market Garden.
East Neuk Market Garden. Image: Sound Bite PR

Tim May, managing director of Kingsclere Estates, who started the Pitch Up! scheme in 2021, said: “Our goal is to have a diverse mix of enterprises all operating off the land – and using each other’s by-product or waste.

“Nature thrives on diversity. It also fuels economic resilience, helps create a closed-loop system and builds stronger rural communities.

“If we as landowners can all share knowledge, experience and resources instead of duplicating work or making the same mistakes, it’s better for everyone – and we can grow the impact and opportunities much faster.

‘Multiple benefits’

“This is a collaboration that can have multiple benefits for both rural economies and the environment they depend on.”

Through Pitch Up!, Balcaskie and the other farms involved offer:

  • Land – from small areas to larger rotational parcels
  • Fertility – healthy soils and resilient, rotational pastures
  • Production, storage and office space
  • Roadside and/ or destination retail opportunities
  • Economies of scale and infrastructure, access to machinery
    Business mentoring
  • Low overheads, reduced risk and shared running costs
    Help with accounting, administration and marketing
  • Access to industry knowledge and contacts from the landowners and the wider circular communities

Conversation