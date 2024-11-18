Former Leuchars navigator plots new course after Craigtoun move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Leuchars navigator plots new course after Craigtoun move

Former RAF navigator Henry Paul recently stepped down from his role as chairperson of the St Andrews Men's Shed, having masterminded a move to a new purpose-built site.

Image shows: Men's Shed founder Henry Paul. Henry is leaning against the door of the Men's Shed building. He is wearing a branded high-vis vest and smiling. The door has a Men's Shed logo which is an illustration of a building in the saltire colours.
Henry Paul of St Andrews Men's Shed standed in the doorway of the building that he has been instrumental in creating. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone

A bit like a Cheers bartender, Henry Paul knows everybody’s name at the new St Andrews Men’s Shed HQ.

Impressive given there are about 25 local men in attendance at the Tuesday session when I visit on a crisp sunny morning.

All in, there are 50 members of the St Andrews Men’s Shed and of course, Henry doesn’t just know their names.

He knows about their former careers, their families, their worries…

Image shows two St Andrews Men's Shed members sharing a joke during a coffee break.
The lads at the Men’s Shed enjoying their cuppa and homemade cake between jobs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Affable, chatty and aware of his own, “very loud voice!”, Henry is originally from Wales. He spent 34 years in the RAF, mostly at Leuchars.

He flew as a navigator in Phantoms and Tornadoes, serving in both Gulf Wars and retired when RAF Leuchars was closed.

Henry has been keeping pretty busy every since.

Men’s Shed aside, Henry has an integral role as fundraising director at Craigtoun Park and organised the recent St Andrews Remembrance parade.

What’s a Men’s Shed?

Essentially, it’s an extension of the shed that many men have at the bottom of their gardens but with a sociable twist.

A place to socialise without alcohol, to combat isolation and work together to contribute to the local community in a meaningful way.

The Men’s Shed movement was born in Australia in 1998 and the first Scottish sheds were established in 2015.

How did Henry Paul set up the St Andrews Men’s Shed?

“I’ve been involved for eight years,” says the former navigator.

“A group of women who work in the caring sector in St Andrews were aware that there were loads of old men in town who wanted something to do.

“The men didn’t want to go to coffee mornings, which they saw as a woman’s domain.

The carers wanted to offer the men something that’s practical, and they said would you like to help?

“And I stupidly said, Yes!” he laughs.

The original St Andrews Men’s Shed was in the Botanical Gardens.

Image shows a man turning wood in a workshop in St Andrews.
Malcolm Abbott turning wood to make ornamental mushrooms at the original St Andrews Men’s Shed in 2018 – Steve Brown/DCT Media.

That was back in 2016. This year. Henry has taken St Andrews Men’s Shed from inception to a new site by Craigtoun Park.

Here there is space for a full-scale workshop, gardens and more.

He is passionate about the remit of the Men’s Shed and sees a real need for the social connection it offers local men:

“I think women make connections a lot easier,” he explains.

“Whereas for a lot of men, their socialising is through work and if you retire suddenly it’s more difficult to make those connections.”

What has he gained from the experience?

“A lot of stress, an ulcer, a heart condition and a worn-out car!” laughs Henry, alluding to the intensive level of commitment he took on.

“You have to deal with a lot of sensitive issues.”

Henry admits: “you do become the receptacle for everybody’s worries, but it’s better that they share those worries with me rather than bottle them up.”

Image shows a group of older men sharing a joke during a tea break at St Andrews Men's Shed.
The members of the St Andrews Men’s Shed include a former shepherd, teacher, members of the armed forces and an undertaker. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The men who come to the shed share practical skills and learn new ones. Woodturning is a particularly popular activity at the shed and a skill that members can practise at home.

“They have a secret WhatsApp group ‘The Turners’ – they go off looking at planks of wood!”

Henry jests, obviously delighted by the friendships that extend beyond the official shed sessions.

Banter and good fun but a serious support network for St Andrews

It’s clear that the men hugely appreciate the skills and dedication that Henry has brought to the St Andrews Men’s Shed.

“Henry has been the driving force, actually,” comments one member, “without him we wouldn’t have made the move up here.”

“It is with great reluctance that we allowed him to retire the chair this year,” says another.

Fife community’s generosity

Henry is at pains to point out the new site for the Men’s Shed would not be possible without incredible local support.

While the new shed is under construction the Shedders are protected from the elements by a huge swimming pool cover donated by a local homeowner.

Image shows: cute little wooden snowmen made by the men at St Andrews Men's Shed.
Hand-turned wooden snowmen made by the talented members of the Men’s Shed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The new shed itself is a case in point. The builders Wallace Homes, donated an entire barn from a farm remodel. The only stipulation was that it had to be professionally dismantled.

“What Scott Wallace didn’t say out loud was, ‘I don’t want you clowns taking it down,” Henry chuckles.

Image shows a man cutting wood in a workshop. He is wearing safety glasses, high vis vest and ear defenders.
Henry Paul in a rare moment of hands-on woodworking! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He is also proud that much of the material used to create planters, reindeer or mud kitchens is donated and recycled.

Henry has passed the stewardship of the St Andrews Men’s Shed on to new chair Keith Haynes.

Now he is keen to start learning some practical skills himself.

“I just didn’t have time to do woodturning or make planters as chair,” he says.

But he has given countless others the opportunity to do just that.

