Dundee Crematorium reopens after £400k revamp

Dundee Crematorium has reopened after a £400,000 revamp.

The facility on Macalpine Road closed in early July for repairs and upgrades.

Since the closure, services have taken place at the nearby Landmark Hotel.

A major focus of the work was the crematorium’s chapel, which now features updated lighting, fresh paintwork and new skylights.

Community thanked for ‘understanding’ during Dundee Crematorium revamp

The chapel has also been re-roofed, with the pathways and the driveway resurfaced to improve accessibility.

Vincent Millar, business leader at Dundee Crematorium, said: “We’re pleased to welcome families back to Dundee Crematorium after several months of work.

“These renovations were essential to ensure we can continue providing a dignified and comfortable space for families in their time of need.

“We are deeply grateful for the community’s support and understanding throughout this period.”

Dignity, which runs the crematorium, confirmed the installation of a new lift to accommodate larger coffins is ongoing.

It should be completed in the coming months without any further disruption to services, a spokeswoman said.