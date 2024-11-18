Dundee Crematorium reopens after £400k revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Crematorium reopens after £400k revamp

The chapel has been closed since July.

By James Simpson
The chapel at Dundee Crematorium. Image: Dignity
Dundee Crematorium has reopened after a £400,000 revamp.

The facility on Macalpine Road closed in early July for repairs and upgrades.

Since the closure, services have taken place at the nearby Landmark Hotel.

A major focus of the work was the crematorium’s chapel, which now features updated lighting, fresh paintwork and new skylights.

Community thanked for ‘understanding’ during Dundee Crematorium revamp

The chapel has also been re-roofed, with the pathways and the driveway resurfaced to improve accessibility.

Vincent Millar, business leader at Dundee Crematorium, said: “We’re pleased to welcome families back to Dundee Crematorium after several months of work.

“These renovations were essential to ensure we can continue providing a dignified and comfortable space for families in their time of need.

Dundee Crematorium
The crematorium before the work took place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We are deeply grateful for the community’s support and understanding throughout this period.”

Dignity, which runs the crematorium, confirmed the installation of a new lift to accommodate larger coffins is ongoing.

It should be completed in the coming months without any further disruption to services, a spokeswoman said.

