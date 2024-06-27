Dundee Crematorium to stop funeral services for months due to £400k revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Crematorium to stop funeral services for months due to £400k revamp

The chapel will be closed during the project.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee Crematorium
Dundee Crematorium's chapel will undergo improvement works. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dundee Crematorium will stop providing funeral services over the summer months to allow for renovation work to take place.

The chapel will be closed from Monday as the £400,000 work gets underway.

Cremations will still take place at the Macalpine Road crematorium, with services taking place at the nearby Landmark Hotel.

Dignity, which runs the crematorium, says the closure is due to much-needed improvement work.

Gerry Boyle, head of region for Scotland, said: “Dignity is investing approximately £400,000 to make improvements to the chapel.

“The chapel itself will close to funeral services until late autumn so this vital work can take place.

“We are committed to working with funeral directors, celebrants and religious leaders to help families have a respectful funeral for their loved one.

“We understand that, for many families, it is important that the funeral service is held locally.

Services will take place at the Landmark Hotel. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“Provisions have been made, for any client who wishes, to have their service conducted within the Landmark during this period.

“An event at the hotel has been arranged so that the third parties we work with regularly can familiarise themselves with the temporary facilities.

“We have also installed our audio tribute equipment at the hotel so families can continue to personalise the funeral or webcast the service to those that cannot attend in person in exactly the same way as they could at the crematorium.”

Dundee Crematorium chapel to undergo improvement work

Gerry also shared what work will take place.

He said: “The flat roof sections will be stripped back to the brickwork so that new roofs can be laid.

“The existing guttering, upstands and stonework will also be upgraded.

“To address the increasing demand for equipment that accepts larger coffins, a wider catafalque and hydraulic lift will be installed.

“We will be able to finish the works, which saw the installation of two new cremators earlier in the year.

“The closure also presents an opportunity to resurface the driveway, create additional car parking spaces and improve the appearance of the area surrounding the building.”

