Dundee Crematorium to stop funeral services for months due to £400k revamp

Dundee Crematorium will stop providing funeral services over the summer months to allow for renovation work to take place.

The chapel will be closed from Monday as the £400,000 work gets underway.

Cremations will still take place at the Macalpine Road crematorium, with services taking place at the nearby Landmark Hotel.

Dignity, which runs the crematorium, says the closure is due to much-needed improvement work.

Gerry Boyle, head of region for Scotland, said: “Dignity is investing approximately £400,000 to make improvements to the chapel.

“The chapel itself will close to funeral services until late autumn so this vital work can take place.

“We are committed to working with funeral directors, celebrants and religious leaders to help families have a respectful funeral for their loved one.

“We understand that, for many families, it is important that the funeral service is held locally.

“Provisions have been made, for any client who wishes, to have their service conducted within the Landmark during this period.

“An event at the hotel has been arranged so that the third parties we work with regularly can familiarise themselves with the temporary facilities.

“We have also installed our audio tribute equipment at the hotel so families can continue to personalise the funeral or webcast the service to those that cannot attend in person in exactly the same way as they could at the crematorium.”

Dundee Crematorium chapel to undergo improvement work

Gerry also shared what work will take place.

He said: “The flat roof sections will be stripped back to the brickwork so that new roofs can be laid.

“The existing guttering, upstands and stonework will also be upgraded.

“To address the increasing demand for equipment that accepts larger coffins, a wider catafalque and hydraulic lift will be installed.

“We will be able to finish the works, which saw the installation of two new cremators earlier in the year.

“The closure also presents an opportunity to resurface the driveway, create additional car parking spaces and improve the appearance of the area surrounding the building.”