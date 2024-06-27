Thursday court round-up — Pub beating and jail warning for tool thief

A man was left permanently disfigured after being attacked in a Fife pub.

Murray Clunie admitted carrying out the assault at the Imperial Bar in Cupar on March 23 2022.

Clunie will now have to wait for a social work report to be prepared before he is sentenced.

He pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to repeatedly punching the man on the head, causing him to fall to the floor.

The man suffered permanent disfigurement as a result of Clunie’s attack.

The 29-year-old Clunie, of the Fife town’s Quarry Road, will return to court in August.

Crooked charity boss jailed

A Fife charity boss who stole £40,000 from vulnerable residents – including blind, deaf and severely disabled people – has been jailed.

Violet Connor, 67, made excessive cash withdrawals from the personal bank accounts of service users at Sense Scotland and falsified the books over a period of more than three years.

She swindled the money from 10 residents at two of the charity’s facilities and later told bosses she had merely “dwindled” the money away.

Connor, of Lady Alice Path, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to embezzling £40,060 from residents between April 10 2019 and September 14 2022.

There was applause from the public gallery as Sheriff Charles Lugton jailed her for 12 months.

Prison warning for tool thief

A Fife thief has been given a prison warning after he admitted stealing a vehicle and power tools.

Darren White, 40, made off with a range of items including batteries and charges from a property in East Neuk village of Earlsferry on August 29 2022.

Six weeks later, he stole a vehicle from Taylor Street in Methil.

After being taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station on October 21 that year, White also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by making offensive remarks which were racially aggravated.

His solicitor David Bell told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “Mr White knows the court, given his record and the charges, could impose custody.

“He has complied with this report.

“It seems that he has managed to restrict his offending behaviour.

“He is engaging with quite a number of different agencies in the community.

“Mr White’s position is he has continued to be abstinent from heroin, which has been a lengthy dependency.

“His problem recently was with street Valium.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed a three month structured deferred sentence.

He said: “Mr White, there are serious matters which are before the court on indictment.

“You’re at quite serious risk of being sent to custody.”

White, of Ivy Grove in Methilhill, is due back in court on September 24.

Just weeks before committing these offences, White wound up in the dock to admit stealing a 4×4 from a local farm and passing it on to be shipped to Birmingham in exchange for £500.

Dealer jailed for dog theft

A drug dealer robbed a man of his Border Collie at knifepoint in Perth, before attacking him and demanding he retract his statement to police.

Repeat offender Ryan McLaughlin erupted after accusing his victim of stealing his crack cocaine from a property in the city, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

When police later arrived to arrest him, he jumped out of the window and landed on top of an officer.

McLaughlin, 25, was jailed for 18 months.

Dangerous driving denied

A pick-up truck driver has been accused of knocking down an 80-year-old woman in Broughty Ferry.

Samuel Pickett allegedly drove the vehicle dangerously on Brook Street at the junction with Gray Street on January 22 this year.

Prosecutors allege that the 42-year-old failed to keep a proper look out for other road users and pedestrians.

He is charged with causing his vehicle to collide with the woman, causing her injury as a result.

Pickett, of Harley Place in Brechin, had his case at Dundee Sheriff Court continued without plea to a case management hearing next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.