Girl, 15, charged with assault on train in Cowdenbeath

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with an assault on a train in Cowdenbeath.

Officers were called to the town’s railway station on Sunday night – with several police vehicles pictured on nearby High Street.

The incident happened on the 7.55pm Edinburgh Waverley to Glenrothes with Thornton service, which was forced to terminate at Cowdenbeath.

The 9.15pm train from Glenrothes with Thornton to Edinburgh Waverley was also cancelled.

Assault on train in Cowndenbeath

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: We were called to Cowdenbeath station at 8.45pm on Sunday following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old girl was arrested and later charged with assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“A number of further arrests were made by Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anti-social behaviour has no place on Scotland’s railway, and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure that our network is a safe environment for our customers and our own people.”