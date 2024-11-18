Girl, 15, charged with assault on train in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Girl, 15, charged with assault on train in Cowdenbeath

Several police vehicles were called to the scene.

By Andrew Robson
Officers on the platform at Cowdenbeath Railway Station.
Police on the platform at Cowdenbeath railway station. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with an assault on a train in Cowdenbeath.

Officers were called to the town’s railway station on Sunday night – with several police vehicles pictured on nearby High Street.

The incident happened on the 7.55pm Edinburgh Waverley to Glenrothes with Thornton service, which was forced to terminate at Cowdenbeath.

The 9.15pm train from Glenrothes with Thornton to Edinburgh Waverley was also cancelled.

Assault on train in Cowndenbeath

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: We were called to Cowdenbeath station at 8.45pm on Sunday following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old girl was arrested and later charged with assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“A number of further arrests were made by Police Scotland.”

Cowdenbeath Railway Station.
Cowdenbeath railway station. Image: Google Street View

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.

“Anti-social behaviour has no place on Scotland’s railway, and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure that our network is a safe environment for our customers and our own people.”

More from Fife

Balcaskie Estate, Fife.
Fife's Balcaskie Estate seeks more partners for new talent scheme
Dunfermline’s Christmas Light Switch-On at the high street brought joy and festivity to the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Great pictures of Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on with Santas, choirs and music legends
Cellardyke siege
Fife siege sex offender jailed
Michael Downie
Bail breach driver had girl in car illegally when he flipped car in Kirkcaldy…
The latest care inspections include improvement requirements at Barrogil House in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Perth worker struck off and medication left unattended at Kirkcaldy home
Richard Gadd at the 2024 Bafta Scotland awards
EXCLUSIVE: Fife star Richard Gadd may be personally sued says Fiona Harvey lawyer ahead…
3
Lochlan Aitken, 10, with his trophy for winning the competition and his goose Christmas light. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
11 Best pictures as Newburgh switches on its 'wonky' Christmas lights and unveils new…
Glnrothes disturbance
Man to appear in court after Glenrothes 'disturbance'
Piotr Dubas
Drink driver crashed THREE TIMES in single Dunfermline mercy mission
A ScotRail train.
Trains through Tayside and Fife cancelled due to safety concerns on the railway line