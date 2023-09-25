Perth Racecourse buoyed by 11% crowd increase in 2023 ahead of season’s ‘Glorious Finale’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Perth Racecourse buoyed by 11% crowd increase in 2023 ahead of season’s ‘Glorious Finale’

Ticket sales have been up across the 2023 season at Perth races.

By Sean Hamilton
More racegoers have enjoyed meetings at Perth Racecourse in 2023 than the previous year. Image: Perth Racecourse
More racegoers have enjoyed meetings at Perth Racecourse in 2023 than the previous year. Image: Perth Racecourse

Perth Racecourse has revealed race day crowds have increased by 10.8% this season as the track prepares for this week’s ‘Glorious Finale’, the oldest meeting at the Scone venue.

Largely driven by an online ticket sales increase of 6.9%, Perth has enjoyed bumper crowds across this season to date – all figures stated are in comparison to equivalent ticket sales in 2022.

Attention now turns to the season-closing ‘Glorious Finale’, which was the first ever fixture run at Perth in 1613 on the South Inch, before moving to the park lands of Scone Palace in the early 20th century.

Change will next year be afoot again after the 2024 racing fixture calendar, confirmed by the British Horseracing Authority, included a new season-closing fixture for Perth towards the end of October.

The 2023 season is seat to conclude with the ‘Glorious Finale’. Image: Perth Racecourse

As a result, next year’s two-day September meeting will no longer be finale to the season – the new afternoon race day on Tuesday, October 22 will instead close off Perth’s racing calendar for the year.

But for now, full focus remains on what has long been established as the traditional two-day season ending meeting, this year featuring back-to-back, six-race cards on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, plus live music after racing from ‘FRANCO’ on the final day.

Perth Racecourse Director of Operations Morag Connaghan said: “What a fantastic season we’ve had here at Perth, for which we owe a huge vote of thanks to everyone involved.

“First and foremost, all the team here at Perth would like to thank every single racegoer who has supported us across the spring, summer and autumn. You create a special atmosphere that really brings Perth Racecourse to life.

‘Palpable’ joy from visitors

“There has been a real sense of joy palpable from visitors to the racecourse all season, which is reflected by such strong ticket sales and race day crowds.

“We are looking forward to finishing the season in style with our ‘Glorious Finale’ this week, while at the same time planning ahead to make sure we build on this success and feelgood factor in 2024, with more news on next season to follow in due course.”

Tickets for Perth Racecourse’s ‘Glorious Finale’ are available online direct from the course website.

More from Other sports

Former East Fife goalkeeper, Howe of Fife standoff and Leslie headteacher Bert Allan has died.
Bert Allan obituary: Family's tribute to former East Fife goalkeeper who switched to rugby
Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan in the New York Giants uniform.
Superstar NFL duo from Arbroath produce winner as New York Giants pull off biggest…
Sandy Mitchell had the pace but not the luck at Brands. Image: McMedia
Pitstop traffic jam leads to frustrating fifth for Mitchell in Brands Hatch British GT
Ella Doherty from Powmill playing basketball.
'I grew up in rural Perthshire - now I'm a rising basketball star in…
Ludvig Aberg after winning in Switzerland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Form more important than experience for Ryder Cup and qualification process could…
Mitchell is raring to go at Brands. Image: McMedia
Mitchell looking to stretch Lambo's legs at Brands after British GT summer break
The Dick McTaggart statue packs a punch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
New home for Dick McTaggart statue sees legendary Dundee boxer standing tall once again
John Gough (Great Britain and Ireland) tees off on the 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures as thousands enjoy Walker Cup in the Fife sun
Sarina Wiegman could soon be a coach in demand.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Sarina Wiegman has capabilities to make the women's to men's football management…
Eilish McColgan celebrates victory in the women's 10,000m final ahead of Irene Cheptai of Kenya in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan undergoes surgery on her spine

Conversation