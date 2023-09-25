Perth Racecourse buoyed by 11% crowd increase in 2023 ahead of season’s ‘Glorious Finale’

Perth Racecourse has revealed race day crowds have increased by 10.8% this season as the track prepares for this week’s ‘Glorious Finale’, the oldest meeting at the Scone venue.

Largely driven by an online ticket sales increase of 6.9%, Perth has enjoyed bumper crowds across this season to date – all figures stated are in comparison to equivalent ticket sales in 2022.

Attention now turns to the season-closing ‘Glorious Finale’, which was the first ever fixture run at Perth in 1613 on the South Inch, before moving to the park lands of Scone Palace in the early 20th century.

Change will next year be afoot again after the 2024 racing fixture calendar, confirmed by the British Horseracing Authority, included a new season-closing fixture for Perth towards the end of October.

As a result, next year’s two-day September meeting will no longer be finale to the season – the new afternoon race day on Tuesday, October 22 will instead close off Perth’s racing calendar for the year.

But for now, full focus remains on what has long been established as the traditional two-day season ending meeting, this year featuring back-to-back, six-race cards on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, plus live music after racing from ‘FRANCO’ on the final day.

Perth Racecourse Director of Operations Morag Connaghan said: “What a fantastic season we’ve had here at Perth, for which we owe a huge vote of thanks to everyone involved.

“First and foremost, all the team here at Perth would like to thank every single racegoer who has supported us across the spring, summer and autumn. You create a special atmosphere that really brings Perth Racecourse to life.

‘Palpable’ joy from visitors

“There has been a real sense of joy palpable from visitors to the racecourse all season, which is reflected by such strong ticket sales and race day crowds.

“We are looking forward to finishing the season in style with our ‘Glorious Finale’ this week, while at the same time planning ahead to make sure we build on this success and feelgood factor in 2024, with more news on next season to follow in due course.”

Tickets for Perth Racecourse’s ‘Glorious Finale’ are available online direct from the course website.