Best pictures as Perth Racecourse fans enjoy first Pride race day

The racecourse teamed up with Perthshire Pride to put on the event.

A group of fashionable ladies at Pride race day. Image: Phil Hannah
A group of fashionable ladies at Pride race day. Image: Phil Hannah
By Laura Devlin

Fans have turned out in their numbers to enjoy the first Pride race day at Perth Racecourse.

The racecourse teamed up with Perthshire Pride to put on the event, with the message “racing is for all” the central theme.

The Pride raceday at Perth Racecourse featured seven jumps races throughout the afternoon, followed by entertainment and music in the evening from Edward Reid.

Perth Racecourse director of operations Morag Connaghan said: “Racing for all is a message we are all proud to stand behind.”

It follows the success of last month’s Ladies’ Day event.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the best moments from the day.

Friends at the races. Image: Phil Hannah
A good turnout at Perth Racecourse first Pride race day. Image: Phil Hannah
The stands were full. Image: Phil Hannah
Stylish headwear on Lorraine Morton and Shona Ross. Image: Phil Hannah
Gary Crawfors and Shawn Seivright from Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Layla McKenzie, Yas Gattonchi, Elise Setter and Jeanna Sinclair pose for a photo. Image: Phil Hannah
Spectators enjoy the day. Image: Phil Hannah
Plenty of fascinators were on display. Image: Phil Hannah
Enjoying the sun at Perth Races. Image: Phil Hannah
Lots of colourful headwear could be seen around the track. Image: Phil Hannah
Everyone was dressed up for the event. Image: Phil Hannah
Dundee friends Nathan Coulthard, Mathew Rutter, Brandon Mason, Jack Bradley and Jack Macfarlane at Perth Races. Image: Phil Hannah
Ekse Sandison and Jodi Williams enjoyed their day. Image: Phil Hannah
NHS Nurses Jayde MacGregor, Lauren Baigrie and Michaela Ritchie smile for the camera. Image: Phil Hannah
Friends Lawrence Giacopazzi, Barry Lynch and Tosh Rogers enjoy a drink at the races. Image: Phil Hannah
Amy Cat, Sophie Willox, Cat Haywood enjoying their day in the sun. Image: Phil Hannah

