Best pictures as Perth Racecourse fans enjoy first Pride race day

Fans have turned out in their numbers to enjoy the first Pride race day at Perth Racecourse.

The racecourse teamed up with Perthshire Pride to put on the event, with the message “racing is for all” the central theme.

The Pride raceday at Perth Racecourse featured seven jumps races throughout the afternoon, followed by entertainment and music in the evening from Edward Reid.

Perth Racecourse director of operations Morag Connaghan said: “Racing for all is a message we are all proud to stand behind.”

It follows the success of last month’s Ladies’ Day event.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the best moments from the day.