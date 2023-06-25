Perth & Kinross Best pictures as Perth Racecourse fans enjoy first Pride race day The racecourse teamed up with Perthshire Pride to put on the event. A group of fashionable ladies at Pride race day. Image: Phil Hannah By Laura Devlin Share Best pictures as Perth Racecourse fans enjoy first Pride race day Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4502200/perth-racecourse-pride-best-pictures/ Copy Link Fans have turned out in their numbers to enjoy the first Pride race day at Perth Racecourse. The racecourse teamed up with Perthshire Pride to put on the event, with the message “racing is for all” the central theme. The Pride raceday at Perth Racecourse featured seven jumps races throughout the afternoon, followed by entertainment and music in the evening from Edward Reid. Perth Racecourse director of operations Morag Connaghan said: “Racing for all is a message we are all proud to stand behind.” It follows the success of last month’s Ladies’ Day event. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the best moments from the day. Friends at the races. Image: Phil Hannah A good turnout at Perth Racecourse first Pride race day. Image: Phil Hannah The stands were full. Image: Phil Hannah Stylish headwear on Lorraine Morton and Shona Ross. Image: Phil Hannah Gary Crawfors and Shawn Seivright from Perth. Image: Phil Hannah Layla McKenzie, Yas Gattonchi, Elise Setter and Jeanna Sinclair pose for a photo. Image: Phil Hannah Spectators enjoy the day. Image: Phil Hannah Plenty of fascinators were on display. Image: Phil Hannah Enjoying the sun at Perth Races. Image: Phil Hannah Lots of colourful headwear could be seen around the track. Image: Phil Hannah Everyone was dressed up for the event. Image: Phil Hannah Dundee friends Nathan Coulthard, Mathew Rutter, Brandon Mason, Jack Bradley and Jack Macfarlane at Perth Races. Image: Phil Hannah Ekse Sandison and Jodi Williams enjoyed their day. Image: Phil Hannah NHS Nurses Jayde MacGregor, Lauren Baigrie and Michaela Ritchie smile for the camera. Image: Phil Hannah Friends Lawrence Giacopazzi, Barry Lynch and Tosh Rogers enjoy a drink at the races. Image: Phil Hannah Amy Cat, Sophie Willox, Cat Haywood enjoying their day in the sun. Image: Phil Hannah