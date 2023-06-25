Pictures: Young and old out in numbers for Perth Model Railway Exhibition

Hundreds of visitors have been enjoying the Perth Model Railway Exhibition this weekend.

The annual show in the Dewars Centre is one of the biggest in the country, featuring around 100 exhibitors and 40 model railway layouts.

Exhibition organiser Perth Model Railway Group displayed a range of layouts, including the brand new Calafountain Crossing, which takes its name from a landmark to the south of Perth, next to Mailer Hill.

Clubs from Dundee, Cupar, the East Neuk, Glenrothes – and right across Scotland and England – also attended with their own layouts.

The event, which is one of several hundred model railway shows held each year in the UK, has been voted one of the country’s top 10 for layouts.

Pictures

All pictures by Phil Hannah.