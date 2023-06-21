Perth’s acclaimed model railway exhibition returns with new layout named after hill in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s acclaimed model railway exhibition returns with new layout named after hill in city

The annual show is one of the biggest in the country, with 40 model railway layouts on display.

By Stephen Eighteen
A model of the Calafountain Crossing. Image: Perth Model Railway.
A model of the Calafountain Crossing. Image: Perth Model Railway.

The Perth Model Railway Exhibition returns this weekend with a new layout named after a hill in the city.

The annual show is one of the biggest in the country, giving visitors the chance to see around 40 model railway layouts over the two-day event.

Making its debut this year will be Methven-based exhibition organiser Perth Model Railway Group’s brand new Calafountain Crossing layout.

It takes its name from a landmark to the south of Perth, next to Mailer Hill.

But it is based on a railway found in British Columbia, western Canada and features hundreds of fir trees, a river and many long freight trains.

The Perth club will also be displaying a second layout based in North America, the San Andreas Beach, which is set in California complete with miniature orange trees, a beach and sunbathers.

Clubs from Tayside, Fife and beyond

Clubs from Dundee, Cupar, the East Neuk, Glenrothes – and right across Scotland and England – will also be attending with their own layouts.

These can be up to 30-foot long and are transported in cars, vans or lorries to Perth, where they are reassembled for visitors to enjoy.

Stalls selling new and second-hand model trains, scenery and tools will also be at the exhibition.

A model of the San Andreas Beach that will be on display at the exhibition. Image: Perth Model Railway.

The show has been held in Perth for more than 20 years, initially in Perth Hall before moving to the Dewars Centre, where it takes place on June 24 and 25.

Originally the exhibition fitted in one of the two large halls in the centre, but in recent years it has grown so large that it now occupies both of the large halls.

In the top 10

The event, which is one of several hundred model railway shows held each year in the UK, has been voted one of the country’s top 10 layouts.

Exhibition manager Stan Moug said: “With almost 100 exhibitors made up of model railway layouts, trade stands and railway-based societies we aim to have something to appeal to everyone.

“There will be something for model railway enthusiasts and something to inspire the next generation of modellers.

“Our own club’s layouts will bring a taste of America to the exhibition with our Calafountain Crossing and San Andreas Beach .

“Visitors can also be inspired with layouts depicting something a bit more local, including Dundee Model Railway Club’s Lochee layout depicting the Lochee area of Dundee in the 1960s as well as layouts featuring the type of trains seen around Perth in 2023.”

More details and booking information can be found here

