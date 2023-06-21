Perth’s acclaimed model railway exhibition returns with new layout named after hill in city

The Perth Model Railway Exhibition returns this weekend with a new layout named after a hill in the city.

The annual show is one of the biggest in the country, giving visitors the chance to see around 40 model railway layouts over the two-day event.

Making its debut this year will be Methven-based exhibition organiser Perth Model Railway Group’s brand new Calafountain Crossing layout.

It takes its name from a landmark to the south of Perth, next to Mailer Hill.

But it is based on a railway found in British Columbia, western Canada and features hundreds of fir trees, a river and many long freight trains.

The Perth club will also be displaying a second layout based in North America, the San Andreas Beach, which is set in California complete with miniature orange trees, a beach and sunbathers.

Clubs from Tayside, Fife and beyond

Clubs from Dundee, Cupar, the East Neuk, Glenrothes – and right across Scotland and England – will also be attending with their own layouts.

These can be up to 30-foot long and are transported in cars, vans or lorries to Perth, where they are reassembled for visitors to enjoy.

Stalls selling new and second-hand model trains, scenery and tools will also be at the exhibition.

The show has been held in Perth for more than 20 years, initially in Perth Hall before moving to the Dewars Centre, where it takes place on June 24 and 25.

Originally the exhibition fitted in one of the two large halls in the centre, but in recent years it has grown so large that it now occupies both of the large halls.

In the top 10

The event, which is one of several hundred model railway shows held each year in the UK, has been voted one of the country’s top 10 layouts.

Exhibition manager Stan Moug said: “With almost 100 exhibitors made up of model railway layouts, trade stands and railway-based societies we aim to have something to appeal to everyone.

“There will be something for model railway enthusiasts and something to inspire the next generation of modellers.

“Our own club’s layouts will bring a taste of America to the exhibition with our Calafountain Crossing and San Andreas Beach .

“Visitors can also be inspired with layouts depicting something a bit more local, including Dundee Model Railway Club’s Lochee layout depicting the Lochee area of Dundee in the 1960s as well as layouts featuring the type of trains seen around Perth in 2023.”

