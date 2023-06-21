Firm secures £4m funding to build Dundee student flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firm secures £4m funding to build Dundee student flats

The shortage of student accommodation in the city has been described as an "urgent problem".

By Gavin Harper
Designs for the student flats next to the former Groucho's record store. Image: Crucible Developments
Designs for the student flats next to the former Groucho's record store. Image: Crucible Developments

A property developer has received more than £4 million to tackle a shortage of student flats in Dundee.

Last year, Crucible Developments bought a 75,000 sq ft plot on the corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait.

The majority of the site is being used for BT’s new offices, which are due to open next year.

The business decided to use 7,500 sq ft of the space to build private student accommodation.

The firm began the project with an initial £3m.

It has now secured an additional £4.1m development loan through Bank of Scotland to help complete the construction.

The student accommodation will feature 55 studio-style en suiite rooms and two retail units. It is due to be complete by December 2023.

Dundee student accommodation shortage

Brian Robinson, director at Crucible Developments, said: “The student housing shortage in Dundee has reached a critical point and we are very pleased to be able to play a part in solving this issue.

“When students left their accommodation during the Covid-19 pandemic, many landlords who would normally rent to students turned to longer-term letting, leaving a housing shortage when students returned to the city.

The student flats can be seen to the right of the BT office development. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We pride ourselves on developing first-class projects and this is no different.

“Working with Bank of Scotland has enabled us to ensure that we can continue on this trajectory and bring housing to those who need it as quickly as possible.”

‘Unprecedented demand’ in Dundee

Grant Fraser, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said there is “unprecedented” demand for student housing in the city.

Mr Fraser said rental room prices have soared 33% in the last year.

He added: “This is an issue that needs urgent attention.

The design shows how the flats (in the centre right) could look. Image: Crucible Developments.

“We are proud to be supporting Crucible Developments in their latest project that will bring much needed relief to a strained housing system.

“The rooms will offer a first-class option for students and will drive footfall in the area.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully continuing to support the business as it grows its portfolio across Scotland.”

